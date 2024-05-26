Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 315.02% YOY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 32.69% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 315.02% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 34.38% while the profit surged by 149.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% sequentially and increased by 12.08% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a positive trend, with a 44.82% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 79.93% rise year-over-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹1.83, marking a substantial 316.07% year-on-year growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu's stock performance in the last week saw a modest return of 0.09%, while over the last 6 months and year-to-date, the returns were -3.04% and -12.86% respectively.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹167.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹278.2 and ₹185.5 respectively.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.86 47.03 -34.38% 45.84 -32.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.63 5.02 +12.32% 5.03 +12.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.61 0.6 +1.53% 0.56 +8.48% Total Operating Expense 32.86 50.66 -35.13% 55.83 -41.14% Operating Income -2 -3.63 +44.82% -9.99 +79.93% Net Income Before Taxes 0.67 -2.13 +131.35% -0.71 +193.92% Net Income 1.42 -2.84 +149.96% 0.34 +315.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.83 -3.65 +150.16% 0.44 +316.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹30.86Cr

