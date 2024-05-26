Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 315.02% YOY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 32.69% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 315.02% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 34.38% while the profit surged by 149.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% sequentially and increased by 12.08% year-on-year.
Operating income also showed a positive trend, with a 44.82% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 79.93% rise year-over-year.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹1.83, marking a substantial 316.07% year-on-year growth.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu's stock performance in the last week saw a modest return of 0.09%, while over the last 6 months and year-to-date, the returns were -3.04% and -12.86% respectively.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹167.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹278.2 and ₹185.5 respectively.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.86
|47.03
|-34.38%
|45.84
|-32.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.63
|5.02
|+12.32%
|5.03
|+12.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.61
|0.6
|+1.53%
|0.56
|+8.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.86
|50.66
|-35.13%
|55.83
|-41.14%
|Operating Income
|-2
|-3.63
|+44.82%
|-9.99
|+79.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.67
|-2.13
|+131.35%
|-0.71
|+193.92%
|Net Income
|1.42
|-2.84
|+149.96%
|0.34
|+315.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.83
|-3.65
|+150.16%
|0.44
|+316.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.86Cr
