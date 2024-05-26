Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 315.02% YOY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 315.02% YOY

Livemint

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.69% YoY & profit increased by 315.02% YoY

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Q4 Results Live : Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 32.69% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the decline in revenue, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 315.02% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 34.38% while the profit surged by 149.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% sequentially and increased by 12.08% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed a positive trend, with a 44.82% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 79.93% rise year-over-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 1.83, marking a substantial 316.07% year-on-year growth.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu's stock performance in the last week saw a modest return of 0.09%, while over the last 6 months and year-to-date, the returns were -3.04% and -12.86% respectively.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 167.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 278.2 and 185.5 respectively.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Indu Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.8647.03-34.38%45.84-32.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.635.02+12.32%5.03+12.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.610.6+1.53%0.56+8.48%
Total Operating Expense32.8650.66-35.13%55.83-41.14%
Operating Income-2-3.63+44.82%-9.99+79.93%
Net Income Before Taxes0.67-2.13+131.35%-0.71+193.92%
Net Income1.42-2.84+149.96%0.34+315.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.83-3.65+150.16%0.44+316.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.86Cr

