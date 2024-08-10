Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live : Kalpa Commercial declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline remained stagnant with a 0% change year-on-year (YoY), while the loss increased by 15.9% YoY. This marks a challenging quarter for the company, highlighting financial strains despite steady revenue.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue took a significant hit, declining by 100%. However, there was a silver lining as the loss decreased by 55.49% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This mixed performance indicates a complex financial landscape for Kalpa Commercial.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a dramatic rise of 110.48% QoQ, indicating increased operational costs. On a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 9.95%, further pressuring the company's profitability.

Operating income experienced a decline of 30.62% QoQ, but saw an increase of 7.6% YoY. This suggests some operational improvements over the year, although recent quarterly performance has been less favorable.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.04, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by Kalpa Commercial during the quarter.

Kalpa Commercial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue01.56-100%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.01+110.48%0.02+9.95%
Total Operating Expense0.041.6-97.49%0.04-7.6%
Operating Income-0.04-0.03-30.62%-0.04+7.6%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.04-0.09+55.49%-0.03-15.9%
Net Income-0.04-0.09+55.49%-0.03-15.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.04-0.09+55.56%-0.03-33.33%
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Company ResultsKalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

