Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live : Kalpa Commercial declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline remained stagnant with a 0% change year-on-year (YoY), while the loss increased by 15.9% YoY. This marks a challenging quarter for the company, highlighting financial strains despite steady revenue.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue took a significant hit, declining by 100%. However, there was a silver lining as the loss decreased by 55.49% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This mixed performance indicates a complex financial landscape for Kalpa Commercial.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a dramatic rise of 110.48% QoQ, indicating increased operational costs. On a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 9.95%, further pressuring the company's profitability.
Operating income experienced a decline of 30.62% QoQ, but saw an increase of 7.6% YoY. This suggests some operational improvements over the year, although recent quarterly performance has been less favorable.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.04, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by Kalpa Commercial during the quarter.
Kalpa Commercial Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|1.56
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.01
|+110.48%
|0.02
|+9.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.04
|1.6
|-97.49%
|0.04
|-7.6%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-30.62%
|-0.04
|+7.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|-0.09
|+55.49%
|-0.03
|-15.9%
|Net Income
|-0.04
|-0.09
|+55.49%
|-0.03
|-15.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|+55.56%
|-0.03
|-33.33%
