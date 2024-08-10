Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live : Kalpa Commercial declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline remained stagnant with a 0% change year-on-year (YoY), while the loss increased by 15.9% YoY. This marks a challenging quarter for the company, highlighting financial strains despite steady revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue took a significant hit, declining by 100%. However, there was a silver lining as the loss decreased by 55.49% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This mixed performance indicates a complex financial landscape for Kalpa Commercial.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a dramatic rise of 110.48% QoQ, indicating increased operational costs. On a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 9.95%, further pressuring the company's profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income experienced a decline of 30.62% QoQ, but saw an increase of 7.6% YoY. This suggests some operational improvements over the year, although recent quarterly performance has been less favorable.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.04, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by Kalpa Commercial during the quarter.

Kalpa Commercial Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 1.56 -100% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.01 +110.48% 0.02 +9.95% Total Operating Expense 0.04 1.6 -97.49% 0.04 -7.6% Operating Income -0.04 -0.03 -30.62% -0.04 +7.6% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 -0.09 +55.49% -0.03 -15.9% Net Income -0.04 -0.09 +55.49% -0.03 -15.9% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.04 -0.09 +55.56% -0.03 -33.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

