Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 15.9% YOY

Livemint

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 15.9% YoY

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live

Kalpa Commercial Q1 Results Live : Kalpa Commercial declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline remained stagnant with a 0% change year-on-year (YoY), while the loss increased by 15.9% YoY. This marks a challenging quarter for the company, highlighting financial strains despite steady revenue.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue took a significant hit, declining by 100%. However, there was a silver lining as the loss decreased by 55.49% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This mixed performance indicates a complex financial landscape for Kalpa Commercial.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a dramatic rise of 110.48% QoQ, indicating increased operational costs. On a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 9.95%, further pressuring the company's profitability.

Operating income experienced a decline of 30.62% QoQ, but saw an increase of 7.6% YoY. This suggests some operational improvements over the year, although recent quarterly performance has been less favorable.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.04, a decrease of 33.33% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial strain faced by Kalpa Commercial during the quarter.

Kalpa Commercial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue01.56-100%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.01+110.48%0.02+9.95%
Total Operating Expense0.041.6-97.49%0.04-7.6%
Operating Income-0.04-0.03-30.62%-0.04+7.6%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.04-0.09+55.49%-0.03-15.9%
Net Income-0.04-0.09+55.49%-0.03-15.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.04-0.09+55.56%-0.03-33.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.04Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.