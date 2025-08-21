Kalpataru Ltd cuts net debt by 15 pc to ₹7,939 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd's net debt declined 15 per cent to ₹7,939 crore during the June quarter with the help of funds raised through Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company had a net debt of ₹9,310 crore at the end of the last fiscal year and the same has come down to ₹7,939 crore as on June 30, 2025, according to a latest investors presentation.

Kalpataru Ltd raised ₹1,590 crore in equity through IPO in June 2025.

The company has given a guidance to reduce its debt to ₹7,300 crore by end of the current 2025-26 fiscal.

Regarding operational performances, Kalpataru Ltd has posted an 83 per cent rise in its sales bookings to ₹1,249 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal on higher realisation.

Its sales bookings stood at ₹682 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's sales bookings fell in volume terms to 0.56 million sq ft from 0.61 million sq ft.

However, the average sales realisation doubled to ₹22,476 per sq ft from ₹11,199 per sq ft.

Recently, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹49.42 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

Its net loss stood at ₹0.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to ₹456.78 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from ₹544.67 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.