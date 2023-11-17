Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.14% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.14% YOY

Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 27.11% YoY & profit increased by 27.14% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 Results

Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 27.11% & the profit increased by 27.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.89% and the profit decreased by 6.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 55.85% q-o-q & increased by 44.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.18% Y-o-Y. Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 207.79% return in last 6 months and 160.61% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of 33971.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 359.15 & 90.3 respectively. As of 17 Nov, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4414.544375.74+0.89%3472.91+27.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total148.99337.5-55.85%103.3+44.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.9464.07+4.48%60.32+10.97%
Total Operating Expense4167.824116.87+1.24%3267.12+27.57%
Operating Income246.72258.87-4.7%205.79+19.89%
Net Income Before Taxes178.14188.46-5.48%140.42+26.87%
Net Income135.25143.89-6.01%106.38+27.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.311.4-6.43%1.03+27.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹135.25Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4414.54Cr

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
