Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.14% YOY
Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 27.11% & the profit increased by 27.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.89% and the profit decreased by 6.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 55.85% q-o-q & increased by 44.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.18% Y-o-Y. Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 207.79% return in last 6 months and 160.61% YTD return.
Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹33971.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹359.15 & ₹90.3 respectively. As of 17 Nov, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Kalyan Jewellers India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4414.54
|4375.74
|+0.89%
|3472.91
|+27.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|148.99
|337.5
|-55.85%
|103.3
|+44.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.94
|64.07
|+4.48%
|60.32
|+10.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|4167.82
|4116.87
|+1.24%
|3267.12
|+27.57%
|Operating Income
|246.72
|258.87
|-4.7%
|205.79
|+19.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.14
|188.46
|-5.48%
|140.42
|+26.87%
|Net Income
|135.25
|143.89
|-6.01%
|106.38
|+27.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.31
|1.4
|-6.43%
|1.03
|+27.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹135.25Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4414.54Cr
