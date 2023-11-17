Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.14% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 27.11% & the profit increased by 27.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.89% and the profit decreased by 6.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 55.85% q-o-q & increased by 44.23% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 27.18% Y-o-Y. Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 207.79% return in last 6 months and 160.61% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹33971.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹359.15 & ₹90.3 respectively. As of 17 Nov, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4414.54 4375.74 +0.89% 3472.91 +27.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 148.99 337.5 -55.85% 103.3 +44.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.94 64.07 +4.48% 60.32 +10.97% Total Operating Expense 4167.82 4116.87 +1.24% 3267.12 +27.57% Operating Income 246.72 258.87 -4.7% 205.79 +19.89% Net Income Before Taxes 178.14 188.46 -5.48% 140.42 +26.87% Net Income 135.25 143.89 -6.01% 106.38 +27.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.31 1.4 -6.43% 1.03 +27.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹135.25Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4414.54Cr

