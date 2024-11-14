Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Declines Despite Revenue Surge

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 37.4% YoY & profit decreased by 3.43% YoY, profit at 130.61 crore and revenue at 6065.48 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024:Kalyan Jewellers India announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, reporting a profit of 130.61 crore, reflecting a decline of 3.43% year-on-year. Despite this drop in profit, the company saw a significant revenue increase of 37.4% YoY, reaching 6065.48 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a 9.57% growth in revenue, although profit took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 26.53% quarter-on-quarter. This performance highlights the volatility the company is currently experiencing in its profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 1.52% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but increased by 13.97% when compared to the same quarter last year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 19.39% from the previous quarter and decreased by 1.8% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.27, a decrease of 3.05% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -4.22% return over the last week, while the stock has shown remarkable gains of 63.86% over the last six months and an impressive 89.34% year-to-date return.

As of November 14, 2024, Kalyan Jewellers has a market capitalization of 69,152.59 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 786.25 and 304.1, respectively. Analysts remain optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy from 4 analysts while the other 4 have given a Buy rating.

The company continues to navigate a challenging economic landscape but remains well-positioned for future growth, as indicated by its robust revenue performance despite the dip in profit margins.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6065.485535.48+9.57%4414.54+37.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total169.81172.43-1.52%148.99+13.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization84.9775.47+12.59%66.94+26.93%
Total Operating Expense5823.215234.92+11.24%4167.82+39.72%
Operating Income242.27300.56-19.39%246.72-1.8%
Net Income Before Taxes177.95237.49-25.07%178.14-0.11%
Net Income130.61177.77-26.53%135.25-3.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.271.72-26.16%1.31-3.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs
₹130.61Cr
₹6065.48Cr
