Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Declines Despite Revenue Surge

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 37.4% YoY & profit decreased by 3.43% YoY, profit at ₹ 130.61 crore and revenue at ₹ 6065.48 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024:Kalyan Jewellers India announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, reporting a profit of ₹130.61 crore, reflecting a decline of 3.43% year-on-year. Despite this drop in profit, the company saw a significant revenue increase of 37.4% YoY, reaching ₹6065.48 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a 9.57% growth in revenue, although profit took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 26.53% quarter-on-quarter. This performance highlights the volatility the company is currently experiencing in its profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 1.52% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but increased by 13.97% when compared to the same quarter last year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 19.39% from the previous quarter and decreased by 1.8% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.27, a decrease of 3.05% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -4.22% return over the last week, while the stock has shown remarkable gains of 63.86% over the last six months and an impressive 89.34% year-to-date return.

As of November 14, 2024, Kalyan Jewellers has a market capitalization of ₹69,152.59 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹786.25 and ₹304.1, respectively. Analysts remain optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy from 4 analysts while the other 4 have given a Buy rating.

The company continues to navigate a challenging economic landscape but remains well-positioned for future growth, as indicated by its robust revenue performance despite the dip in profit margins.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6065.48 5535.48 +9.57% 4414.54 +37.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 169.81 172.43 -1.52% 148.99 +13.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 84.97 75.47 +12.59% 66.94 +26.93% Total Operating Expense 5823.21 5234.92 +11.24% 4167.82 +39.72% Operating Income 242.27 300.56 -19.39% 246.72 -1.8% Net Income Before Taxes 177.95 237.49 -25.07% 178.14 -0.11% Net Income 130.61 177.77 -26.53% 135.25 -3.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.27 1.72 -26.16% 1.31 -3.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹130.61Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹6065.48Cr

