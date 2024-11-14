Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Declines Despite Revenue Surge

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 Results 2024:Kalyan Jewellers India announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 13, reporting a profit of ₹130.61 crore, reflecting a decline of 3.43% year-on-year. Despite this drop in profit, the company saw a significant revenue increase of 37.4% YoY, reaching ₹6065.48 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a 9.57% growth in revenue, although profit took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 26.53% quarter-on-quarter. This performance highlights the volatility the company is currently experiencing in its profitability.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 1.52% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but increased by 13.97% when compared to the same quarter last year, indicating rising operational costs.
Operating income also faced challenges, down by 19.39% from the previous quarter and decreased by 1.8% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.27, a decrease of 3.05% compared to the same period last year.
In terms of market performance, Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -4.22% return over the last week, while the stock has shown remarkable gains of 63.86% over the last six months and an impressive 89.34% year-to-date return.
As of November 14, 2024, Kalyan Jewellers has a market capitalization of ₹69,152.59 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹786.25 and ₹304.1, respectively. Analysts remain optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy from 4 analysts while the other 4 have given a Buy rating.
The company continues to navigate a challenging economic landscape but remains well-positioned for future growth, as indicated by its robust revenue performance despite the dip in profit margins.
Kalyan Jewellers India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6065.48
|5535.48
|+9.57%
|4414.54
|+37.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|169.81
|172.43
|-1.52%
|148.99
|+13.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|84.97
|75.47
|+12.59%
|66.94
|+26.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|5823.21
|5234.92
|+11.24%
|4167.82
|+39.72%
|Operating Income
|242.27
|300.56
|-19.39%
|246.72
|-1.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|177.95
|237.49
|-25.07%
|178.14
|-0.11%
|Net Income
|130.61
|177.77
|-26.53%
|135.25
|-3.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.27
|1.72
|-26.16%
|1.31
|-3.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹130.61Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹6065.48Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.