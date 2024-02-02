Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.46% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.47% & the profit increased by 21.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 33.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 21.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -0.55% return in the last 1 week, 108.14% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹36072.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹395 & ₹100.95 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5223.08 4414.54 +18.32% 3884.1 +34.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 156.1 148.99 +4.77% 118.31 +31.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.73 66.94 +4.17% 62.08 +12.32% Total Operating Expense 4922.99 4167.82 +18.12% 3619.17 +36.03% Operating Income 300.08 246.72 +21.63% 264.92 +13.27% Net Income Before Taxes 238.55 178.14 +33.91% 194.58 +22.6% Net Income 180.61 135.25 +33.54% 148.7 +21.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.75 1.31 +33.59% 1.44 +21.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹180.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5223.08Cr

