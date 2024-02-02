Hello User
Next Story
Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.46% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.46% YOY

Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.47% YoY & profit increased by 21.46% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.47% & the profit increased by 21.46% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 33.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -0.55% return in the last 1 week, 108.14% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of 36072.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 395 & 100.95 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5223.084414.54+18.32%3884.1+34.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.1148.99+4.77%118.31+31.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.7366.94+4.17%62.08+12.32%
Total Operating Expense4922.994167.82+18.12%3619.17+36.03%
Operating Income300.08246.72+21.63%264.92+13.27%
Net Income Before Taxes238.55178.14+33.91%194.58+22.6%
Net Income180.61135.25+33.54%148.7+21.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.751.31+33.59%1.44+21.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹180.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5223.08Cr

