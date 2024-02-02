Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.46% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.47% & the profit increased by 21.46% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 33.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.63% q-o-q & increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.
Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -0.55% return in the last 1 week, 108.14% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return.
Currently the Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹36072.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹395 & ₹100.95 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Kalyan Jewellers India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5223.08
|4414.54
|+18.32%
|3884.1
|+34.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|156.1
|148.99
|+4.77%
|118.31
|+31.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.73
|66.94
|+4.17%
|62.08
|+12.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|4922.99
|4167.82
|+18.12%
|3619.17
|+36.03%
|Operating Income
|300.08
|246.72
|+21.63%
|264.92
|+13.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|238.55
|178.14
|+33.91%
|194.58
|+22.6%
|Net Income
|180.61
|135.25
|+33.54%
|148.7
|+21.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.75
|1.31
|+33.59%
|1.44
|+21.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹180.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5223.08Cr
