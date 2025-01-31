Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025:Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline surged by 39.51% year-on-year (YoY), while net profit saw a substantial increase of 21.16% YoY, reaching ₹218.82 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹7286.88 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a revenue growth of 20.14% and a remarkable profit increase of 67.54%. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management of resources.
However, the company did face challenges with selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 13.43% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 23.4% YoY. Despite this increase, Kalyan Jewellers managed to achieve an operating income growth of 44.41% q-o-q and a 16.59% increase YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.12, reflecting a 21.14% growth compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong performance in generating shareholder value.
Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -7.84% return in the last week, -21.97% over the past six months, and a -42.49% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock price.
Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India boasts a market capitalization of ₹45450.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹795.4 and a low of ₹321.95, showcasing the stock's fluctuations over the year.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering Kalyan Jewellers, 4 have given a Buy rating while another 4 have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong confidence in the company's future performance, suggesting potential upside for investors.
Kalyan Jewellers India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7286.88
|6065.48
|+20.14%
|5223.08
|+39.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|192.62
|169.81
|+13.43%
|156.1
|+23.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.96
|84.97
|+4.7%
|69.73
|+27.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|6937.02
|5823.21
|+19.13%
|4922.99
|+40.91%
|Operating Income
|349.87
|242.27
|+44.41%
|300.08
|+16.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|293.56
|177.95
|+64.97%
|238.55
|+23.06%
|Net Income
|218.82
|130.61
|+67.54%
|180.61
|+21.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.12
|1.27
|+66.93%
|1.75
|+21.14%
