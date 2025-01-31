Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025:Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline surged by 39.51% year-on-year (YoY), while net profit saw a substantial increase of 21.16% YoY, reaching ₹218.82 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹7286.88 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a revenue growth of 20.14% and a remarkable profit increase of 67.54%. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management of resources.

However, the company did face challenges with selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 13.43% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 23.4% YoY. Despite this increase, Kalyan Jewellers managed to achieve an operating income growth of 44.41% q-o-q and a 16.59% increase YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.12, reflecting a 21.14% growth compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong performance in generating shareholder value.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -7.84% return in the last week, -21.97% over the past six months, and a -42.49% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock price.

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India boasts a market capitalization of ₹45450.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹795.4 and a low of ₹321.95, showcasing the stock's fluctuations over the year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering Kalyan Jewellers, 4 have given a Buy rating while another 4 have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong confidence in the company's future performance, suggesting potential upside for investors.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7286.88 6065.48 +20.14% 5223.08 +39.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 192.62 169.81 +13.43% 156.1 +23.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.96 84.97 +4.7% 69.73 +27.58% Total Operating Expense 6937.02 5823.21 +19.13% 4922.99 +40.91% Operating Income 349.87 242.27 +44.41% 300.08 +16.59% Net Income Before Taxes 293.56 177.95 +64.97% 238.55 +23.06% Net Income 218.82 130.61 +67.54% 180.61 +21.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.12 1.27 +66.93% 1.75 +21.14%