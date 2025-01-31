Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.16% YOY, profit at ₹218.82 crore and revenue at ₹7286.88 crore

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 39.51% YoY & profit increased by 21.16% YoY, profit at 218.82 crore and revenue at 7286.88 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025:Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline surged by 39.51% year-on-year (YoY), while net profit saw a substantial increase of 21.16% YoY, reaching 218.82 crore. The total revenue for the quarter stood at 7286.88 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kalyan Jewellers reported a revenue growth of 20.14% and a remarkable profit increase of 67.54%. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management of resources.

Advertisement

However, the company did face challenges with selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 13.43% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 23.4% YoY. Despite this increase, Kalyan Jewellers managed to achieve an operating income growth of 44.41% q-o-q and a 16.59% increase YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.12, reflecting a 21.14% growth compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong performance in generating shareholder value.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered a -7.84% return in the last week, -21.97% over the past six months, and a -42.49% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock price.

Advertisement

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India boasts a market capitalization of 45450.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 795.4 and a low of 321.95, showcasing the stock's fluctuations over the year.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 8 analysts covering Kalyan Jewellers, 4 have given a Buy rating while another 4 have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong confidence in the company's future performance, suggesting potential upside for investors.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7286.886065.48+20.14%5223.08+39.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total192.62169.81+13.43%156.1+23.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.9684.97+4.7%69.73+27.58%
Total Operating Expense6937.025823.21+19.13%4922.99+40.91%
Operating Income349.87242.27+44.41%300.08+16.59%
Net Income Before Taxes293.56177.95+64.97%238.55+23.06%
Net Income218.82130.61+67.54%180.61+21.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.121.27+66.93%1.75+21.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsKalyan Jewellers India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 21.16% YOY, profit at ₹218.82 crore and revenue at ₹7286.88 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹218.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹7286.88Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget