Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 96.32% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.1% & the profit increased by 96.32% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.18% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 33.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.46% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.34 for Q4 which increased by 45.38% Y-o-Y.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 18.16% return in the last 6 months, and 12.16% YTD return.

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of 40908.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 449.7 & 104 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4534.935223.08-13.18%3381.8+34.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total159.84156.1+2.4%119.79+33.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization73.5669.73+5.49%63.2+16.39%
Total Operating Expense4302.254922.99-12.61%3221.54+33.55%
Operating Income232.68300.08-22.46%160.26+45.19%
Net Income Before Taxes183.67238.55-23.01%94.7+93.95%
Net Income137.6180.61-23.82%70.09+96.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.341.75-23.43%0.92+45.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹137.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4534.93Cr

