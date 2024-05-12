Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 96.32% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.1% YoY & profit increased by 96.32% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.1% & the profit increased by 96.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.18% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 33.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 22.46% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q4 which increased by 45.38% Y-o-Y.

Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 18.16% return in the last 6 months, and 12.16% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹40908.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449.7 & ₹104 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyan Jewellers India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4534.93 5223.08 -13.18% 3381.8 +34.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.84 156.1 +2.4% 119.79 +33.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 73.56 69.73 +5.49% 63.2 +16.39% Total Operating Expense 4302.25 4922.99 -12.61% 3221.54 +33.55% Operating Income 232.68 300.08 -22.46% 160.26 +45.19% Net Income Before Taxes 183.67 238.55 -23.01% 94.7 +93.95% Net Income 137.6 180.61 -23.82% 70.09 +96.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.34 1.75 -23.43% 0.92 +45.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹137.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4534.93Cr

