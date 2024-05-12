Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 96.32% YOY

Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Results Live : Kalyan Jewellers India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 34.1% & the profit increased by 96.32% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.18% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 33.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 22.46% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q4 which increased by 45.38% Y-o-Y.
Kalyan Jewellers India has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 18.16% return in the last 6 months, and 12.16% YTD return.
Currently, Kalyan Jewellers India has a market cap of ₹40908.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449.7 & ₹104 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Kalyan Jewellers India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4534.93
|5223.08
|-13.18%
|3381.8
|+34.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|159.84
|156.1
|+2.4%
|119.79
|+33.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73.56
|69.73
|+5.49%
|63.2
|+16.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|4302.25
|4922.99
|-12.61%
|3221.54
|+33.55%
|Operating Income
|232.68
|300.08
|-22.46%
|160.26
|+45.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|183.67
|238.55
|-23.01%
|94.7
|+93.95%
|Net Income
|137.6
|180.61
|-23.82%
|70.09
|+96.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.34
|1.75
|-23.43%
|0.92
|+45.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹137.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4534.93Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!