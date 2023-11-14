comScore
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Net profit rises 27% YoY on strong domestic demand

 Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 27.1% rise in Q2 profit, driven by domestic demand and increased store traffic. Consolidated net profit for Kalyan Jewellers India rose to INR 1.35 billion ($16.23 million) in Q2, with revenue from India operations growing 32%.

Kalyan Jewellers opened its first store at Thrissur in Kerala in 1993 and will be launching its 100th showroom in August in the country. It has operations across 122 locations globally. Photo: HTPremium
Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 27.1% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by rising domestic demand for its ready-to-wear jewellery line and increased traffic at stores ahead of the festive season.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.35 billion rupees ($16.23 million) from 1.06 billion rupees year ago for the three-months ended Sept. 30.

Its India operations, the biggest in terms of revenue contribution, saw revenue grow about 32%. Its Middle East operations saw a 5% jump in revenue as Eid holidays drove sales.

"We are extremely excited with the way the festive quarter has progressed thus far," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers India.

Revenue from operations grew 27% to 44.15 billion rupees, aided by strong demand and as same-store-sales- grew across all key markets, the company said via its quarterly update.

The company also added that it expects to see robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all markets for the second half of FY24.

However, gold prices stretched to a record high of 61,845 rupees per 10 grams this year in India, pushing the jeweler's cost of raw materials up by 20.4% during the quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers' rivals Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri reported a near 65% rise in profit, while Tanishq jewellery brand owner Titan reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter profit during the quarter. 

On Monday, Kalyan Jewellers shares closed flat at 337 apiece on BSE. 

($1 = 83.1850 Indian rupees) 

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 01:56 PM IST
