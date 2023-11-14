Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Net profit rises 27% YoY on strong domestic demand
Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 27.1% rise in Q2 profit, driven by domestic demand and increased store traffic. Consolidated net profit for Kalyan Jewellers India rose to INR 1.35 billion ($16.23 million) in Q2, with revenue from India operations growing 32%.
Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 27.1% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by rising domestic demand for its ready-to-wear jewellery line and increased traffic at stores ahead of the festive season.
