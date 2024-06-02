Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 207.05% YOY

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Investment Company declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 749.94% & the profit increased by 207.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 531.75% and the profit increased by 379.74%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 354.5% q-o-q & increased by 184.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹66.83 for Q4 which increased by 207.06% Y-o-Y.

Kalyani Investment Company has delivered 1.33% return in the last 1 week, 39.41% return in last 6 months and 35.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyani Investment Company has a market cap of ₹1947.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4735.6 & ₹1785.05 respectively.

Kalyani Investment Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.54 4.36 +531.75% 3.24 +749.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.13 0.11 +19.27% 0.13 +0.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.03 -4% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense -9.2 -3.72 -146.98% -9.68 +4.97% Operating Income 36.73 8.08 +354.5% 12.92 +184.4% Net Income Before Taxes 36.73 8.08 +354.5% 12.92 +184.4% Net Income 29.17 6.08 +379.74% 9.5 +207.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 66.83 13.93 +379.76% 21.76 +207.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.17Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹27.54Cr

