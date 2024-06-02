Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 207.05% YOY

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Investment Company declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 749.94% & the profit increased by 207.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 531.75% and the profit increased by 379.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 354.5% q-o-q & increased by 184.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹66.83 for Q4 which increased by 207.06% Y-o-Y.
Kalyani Investment Company has delivered 1.33% return in the last 1 week, 39.41% return in last 6 months and 35.44% YTD return.
Currently the Kalyani Investment Company has a market cap of ₹1947.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4735.6 & ₹1785.05 respectively.
Kalyani Investment Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.54
|4.36
|+531.75%
|3.24
|+749.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.13
|0.11
|+19.27%
|0.13
|+0.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.03
|-4%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|-9.2
|-3.72
|-146.98%
|-9.68
|+4.97%
|Operating Income
|36.73
|8.08
|+354.5%
|12.92
|+184.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.73
|8.08
|+354.5%
|12.92
|+184.4%
|Net Income
|29.17
|6.08
|+379.74%
|9.5
|+207.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|66.83
|13.93
|+379.76%
|21.76
|+207.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.17Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!