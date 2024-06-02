Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 207.05% YOY

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 207.05% YOY

Livemint

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 749.94% YoY & profit increased by 207.05% YoY

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live

Kalyani Investment Company Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Investment Company declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 749.94% & the profit increased by 207.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 531.75% and the profit increased by 379.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.27% q-o-q & increased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 354.5% q-o-q & increased by 184.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 66.83 for Q4 which increased by 207.06% Y-o-Y.

Kalyani Investment Company has delivered 1.33% return in the last 1 week, 39.41% return in last 6 months and 35.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyani Investment Company has a market cap of 1947.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4735.6 & 1785.05 respectively.

Kalyani Investment Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.544.36+531.75%3.24+749.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.130.11+19.27%0.13+0.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.03-4%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense-9.2-3.72-146.98%-9.68+4.97%
Operating Income36.738.08+354.5%12.92+184.4%
Net Income Before Taxes36.738.08+354.5%12.92+184.4%
Net Income29.176.08+379.74%9.5+207.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS66.8313.93+379.76%21.76+207.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.17Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.54Cr

