Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.26% YOY

Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Steels declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit decreased by 10.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 4.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 11.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.33 for Q4 which decreased by 10.2% Y-o-Y.

Kalyani Steels has delivered -8.63% return in the last 1 week, 78.76% return in last 6 months and 68.25% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyani Steels has a market cap of ₹3558.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1074.7 & ₹320.55 respectively.

Kalyani Steels Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 502.83 479.75 +4.81% 459.57 +9.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.99 20.24 -1.23% 17.91 +11.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.26 14.77 +3.33% 13.32 +14.57% Total Operating Expense 428.01 398.94 +7.29% 371.01 +15.36% Operating Income 74.81 80.81 -7.43% 88.56 -15.52% Net Income Before Taxes 84.39 87.61 -3.68% 94.79 -10.98% Net Income 62.55 65.33 -4.26% 69.7 -10.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.33 14.97 -4.28% 15.96 -10.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹502.83Cr

