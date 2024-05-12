Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.26% YOY

Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Steels declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit decreased by 10.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 4.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 11.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.33 for Q4 which decreased by 10.2% Y-o-Y.
Kalyani Steels has delivered -8.63% return in the last 1 week, 78.76% return in last 6 months and 68.25% YTD return.
Currently the Kalyani Steels has a market cap of ₹3558.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1074.7 & ₹320.55 respectively.
Kalyani Steels Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|502.83
|479.75
|+4.81%
|459.57
|+9.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.99
|20.24
|-1.23%
|17.91
|+11.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.26
|14.77
|+3.33%
|13.32
|+14.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|428.01
|398.94
|+7.29%
|371.01
|+15.36%
|Operating Income
|74.81
|80.81
|-7.43%
|88.56
|-15.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.39
|87.61
|-3.68%
|94.79
|-10.98%
|Net Income
|62.55
|65.33
|-4.26%
|69.7
|-10.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.33
|14.97
|-4.28%
|15.96
|-10.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹502.83Cr
