Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.26% YOY

Livemint

Kalyani Steels Q4 Results Live : Kalyani Steels declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.41% & the profit decreased by 10.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 4.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 11.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.33 for Q4 which decreased by 10.2% Y-o-Y.

Kalyani Steels has delivered -8.63% return in the last 1 week, 78.76% return in last 6 months and 68.25% YTD return.

Currently the Kalyani Steels has a market cap of 3558.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1074.7 & 320.55 respectively.

Kalyani Steels Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue502.83479.75+4.81%459.57+9.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.9920.24-1.23%17.91+11.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.2614.77+3.33%13.32+14.57%
Total Operating Expense428.01398.94+7.29%371.01+15.36%
Operating Income74.8180.81-7.43%88.56-15.52%
Net Income Before Taxes84.3987.61-3.68%94.79-10.98%
Net Income62.5565.33-4.26%69.7-10.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.3314.97-4.28%15.96-10.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹502.83Cr

