Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Kama Holdings declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 14.57% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a healthy rise of 6.29% YoY, reaching ₹137.27 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹3505.08 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kama Holdings experienced a revenue growth of 2.22% and a significant profit increase of 32.45%. This growth trajectory underscores the company's solid operational strategies and market performance.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 2.93% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 6.96% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that the company needs to manage efficiently.
The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.41% q-o-q and showing a 12.41% YoY increase. This surge indicates effective management and operational efficiencies that have positively impacted the bottom line.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹42.78, reflecting a 6.29% increase YoY, further indicating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
Kama Holdings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.68% return over the last week and a -7.79% return over the last six months, although it has achieved a 3.76% return year-to-date.
Currently, the Kama Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹8118.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3098 and a low of ₹2349, reflecting its position in the market amidst the fluctuations.
Kama Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3505.08
|3428.97
|+2.22%
|3059.23
|+14.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|268.83
|261.19
|+2.93%
|251.33
|+6.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|193.87
|193.4
|+0.24%
|168.43
|+15.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|3044.21
|3070.06
|-0.84%
|2649.25
|+14.91%
|Operating Income
|460.87
|358.91
|+28.41%
|409.98
|+12.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|372.91
|291.43
|+27.96%
|353.57
|+5.47%
|Net Income
|137.27
|103.64
|+32.45%
|129.15
|+6.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|42.78
|32.3
|+32.45%
|40.25
|+6.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
