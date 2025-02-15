Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 6.29% YOY, profit at ₹137.27 crore and revenue at ₹3505.08 crore

Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Kama Holdings declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 14.57% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a healthy rise of 6.29% YoY, reaching ₹137.27 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹3505.08 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kama Holdings experienced a revenue growth of 2.22% and a significant profit increase of 32.45%. This growth trajectory underscores the company's solid operational strategies and market performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 2.93% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 6.96% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that the company needs to manage efficiently.

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.41% q-o-q and showing a 12.41% YoY increase. This surge indicates effective management and operational efficiencies that have positively impacted the bottom line.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹42.78, reflecting a 6.29% increase YoY, further indicating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Kama Holdings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.68% return over the last week and a -7.79% return over the last six months, although it has achieved a 3.76% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Kama Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹8118.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3098 and a low of ₹2349, reflecting its position in the market amidst the fluctuations.

Kama Holdings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3505.08 3428.97 +2.22% 3059.23 +14.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 268.83 261.19 +2.93% 251.33 +6.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 193.87 193.4 +0.24% 168.43 +15.1% Total Operating Expense 3044.21 3070.06 -0.84% 2649.25 +14.91% Operating Income 460.87 358.91 +28.41% 409.98 +12.41% Net Income Before Taxes 372.91 291.43 +27.96% 353.57 +5.47% Net Income 137.27 103.64 +32.45% 129.15 +6.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 42.78 32.3 +32.45% 40.25 +6.29%

