Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 6.29% YOY, profit at ₹137.27 crore and revenue at ₹3505.08 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Kama Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Kama Holdings declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 14.57% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a healthy rise of 6.29% YoY, reaching 137.27 crore, while the revenue stood at 3505.08 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kama Holdings experienced a revenue growth of 2.22% and a significant profit increase of 32.45%. This growth trajectory underscores the company's solid operational strategies and market performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 2.93% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 6.96% YoY, indicating rising operational costs that the company needs to manage efficiently.

Kama Holdings Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 28.41% q-o-q and showing a 12.41% YoY increase. This surge indicates effective management and operational efficiencies that have positively impacted the bottom line.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 42.78, reflecting a 6.29% increase YoY, further indicating the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Kama Holdings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.68% return over the last week and a -7.79% return over the last six months, although it has achieved a 3.76% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Kama Holdings boasts a market capitalization of 8118.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 3098 and a low of 2349, reflecting its position in the market amidst the fluctuations.

Kama Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3505.083428.97+2.22%3059.23+14.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total268.83261.19+2.93%251.33+6.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization193.87193.4+0.24%168.43+15.1%
Total Operating Expense3044.213070.06-0.84%2649.25+14.91%
Operating Income460.87358.91+28.41%409.98+12.41%
Net Income Before Taxes372.91291.43+27.96%353.57+5.47%
Net Income137.27103.64+32.45%129.15+6.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.7832.3+32.45%40.25+6.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
