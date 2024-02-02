Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.7% YoY

Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.7% YoY

Livemint

Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY & profit increased by 49.7% YoY

Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kamat Hotels India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 49.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.5% and the profit increased by 125881.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.02% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 269.02% q-o-q & increased by 24.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y.

Kamat Hotels India has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 39.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.63% YTD return.

Currently, Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of 789.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 372 & 118 respectively.

Kamat Hotels India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.0864+34.5%83.81+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.5513.76+13.02%12.73+22.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.874.1+18.73%4.01+21.31%
Total Operating Expense32.549.48-34.32%40.91-20.57%
Operating Income53.5814.52+269.02%42.9+24.91%
Net Income Before Taxes42.630.5+8474.16%34.38+23.99%
Net Income41.570.03+125881.82%27.77+49.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.60.01+26758.1%7.09-49.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹86.08Cr

