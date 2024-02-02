Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.7% YoY

Kamat Hotels India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 49.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.5% and the profit increased by 125881.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.02% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 269.02% q-o-q & increased by 24.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y.

Kamat Hotels India has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 39.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.63% YTD return.

Currently, Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of ₹789.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹372 & ₹118 respectively.

Kamat Hotels India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.08 64 +34.5% 83.81 +2.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.55 13.76 +13.02% 12.73 +22.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.87 4.1 +18.73% 4.01 +21.31% Total Operating Expense 32.5 49.48 -34.32% 40.91 -20.57% Operating Income 53.58 14.52 +269.02% 42.9 +24.91% Net Income Before Taxes 42.63 0.5 +8474.16% 34.38 +23.99% Net Income 41.57 0.03 +125881.82% 27.77 +49.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.6 0.01 +26758.1% 7.09 -49.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹86.08Cr

