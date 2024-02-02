Kamat Hotels India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.7% YoY

Kamat Hotels India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 49.7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.5% and the profit increased by 125881.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.02% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 269.02% q-o-q & increased by 24.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y.
Kamat Hotels India has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 39.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.63% YTD return.
Currently, Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of ₹789.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹372 & ₹118 respectively.
Kamat Hotels India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.08
|64
|+34.5%
|83.81
|+2.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.55
|13.76
|+13.02%
|12.73
|+22.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.87
|4.1
|+18.73%
|4.01
|+21.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.5
|49.48
|-34.32%
|40.91
|-20.57%
|Operating Income
|53.58
|14.52
|+269.02%
|42.9
|+24.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.63
|0.5
|+8474.16%
|34.38
|+23.99%
|Net Income
|41.57
|0.03
|+125881.82%
|27.77
|+49.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.6
|0.01
|+26758.1%
|7.09
|-49.25%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹86.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!