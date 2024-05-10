Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 99.22% YOY

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 99.22% YOY

Livemint

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.05% YoY & profit decreased by 99.22% YoY

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : Kamat Hotels India declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.05% & the profit decreased by 99.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 94.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 29.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 65.89% q-o-q & decreased by 92.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.74 for Q4 which decreased by 98.57% Y-o-Y.

Kamat Hotels India has delivered -6.83% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in last 6 months and -2.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of 682.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 372 & 169 respectively.

Kamat Hotels India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue84.5186.08-1.82%80.45+5.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.2915.55+11.16%13.4+29.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.784.87-1.81%3.84+24.27%
Total Operating Expense66.2432.5+103.82%-160.66+141.23%
Operating Income18.2853.58-65.89%241.12-92.42%
Net Income Before Taxes8.2242.63-80.71%265.48-96.9%
Net Income2.1341.57-94.88%271.16-99.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.743.6-79.42%51.59-98.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.13Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹84.51Cr

