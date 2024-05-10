Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 99.22% YOY

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : Kamat Hotels India declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.05% & the profit decreased by 99.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 94.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 29.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 65.89% q-o-q & decreased by 92.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.74 for Q4 which decreased by 98.57% Y-o-Y.
Kamat Hotels India has delivered -6.83% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in last 6 months and -2.44% YTD return.
Currently the Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of ₹682.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹372 & ₹169 respectively.
Kamat Hotels India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|84.51
|86.08
|-1.82%
|80.45
|+5.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.29
|15.55
|+11.16%
|13.4
|+29.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.78
|4.87
|-1.81%
|3.84
|+24.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.24
|32.5
|+103.82%
|-160.66
|+141.23%
|Operating Income
|18.28
|53.58
|-65.89%
|241.12
|-92.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.22
|42.63
|-80.71%
|265.48
|-96.9%
|Net Income
|2.13
|41.57
|-94.88%
|271.16
|-99.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.74
|3.6
|-79.42%
|51.59
|-98.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.13Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹84.51Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!