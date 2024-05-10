Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 99.22% YOY

Kamat Hotels India Q4 Results Live : Kamat Hotels India declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.05% & the profit decreased by 99.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.82% and the profit decreased by 94.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.16% q-o-q & increased by 29.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 65.89% q-o-q & decreased by 92.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.74 for Q4 which decreased by 98.57% Y-o-Y.

Kamat Hotels India has delivered -6.83% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in last 6 months and -2.44% YTD return.

Currently the Kamat Hotels India has a market cap of ₹682.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹372 & ₹169 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamat Hotels India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 84.51 86.08 -1.82% 80.45 +5.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.29 15.55 +11.16% 13.4 +29.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.78 4.87 -1.81% 3.84 +24.27% Total Operating Expense 66.24 32.5 +103.82% -160.66 +141.23% Operating Income 18.28 53.58 -65.89% 241.12 -92.42% Net Income Before Taxes 8.22 42.63 -80.71% 265.48 -96.9% Net Income 2.13 41.57 -94.88% 271.16 -99.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.74 3.6 -79.42% 51.59 -98.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.13Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹84.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!