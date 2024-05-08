Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 55.73% YOY

Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : Kamdhenu announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 5.48% year-over-year growth in revenue and a significant 55.73% year-over-year increase in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kamdhenu saw a 13.55% growth in revenue and a 50.39% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the latest quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also experienced an uptick, rising by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and 10.13% year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income showed positive growth, with a 12.79% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 4.63% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.2, marking a substantial 55.38% year-over-year growth, reflecting the company's improved profitability.

Despite the positive financial results, Kamdhenu's stock performance has been somewhat mixed. The company delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, but has shown impressive returns of 83.26% in the last 6 months and 42.12% year-to-date.

Currently, Kamdhenu commands a market capitalization of ₹1400.65 Cr and has a 52-week stock price high/low of ₹668.7 and ₹259.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock price trends.

Kamdhenu Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 176.04 155.03 +13.55% 166.89 +5.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.61 11.44 +1.49% 10.54 +10.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.28 1.29 -0.79% 1.32 -3.59% Total Operating Expense 161.52 142.16 +13.62% 153.01 +5.56% Operating Income 14.52 12.87 +12.79% 13.88 +4.63% Net Income Before Taxes 22.2 15.02 +47.84% 14.41 +54.12% Net Income 16.75 11.14 +50.39% 10.76 +55.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.2 4.13 +50.12% 3.99 +55.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹176.04Cr

