Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 55.73% YOY

Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.48% YoY & profit increased by 55.73% YoY

Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live

Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : Kamdhenu announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 5.48% year-over-year growth in revenue and a significant 55.73% year-over-year increase in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kamdhenu saw a 13.55% growth in revenue and a 50.39% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the latest quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also experienced an uptick, rising by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and 10.13% year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income showed positive growth, with a 12.79% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 4.63% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.2, marking a substantial 55.38% year-over-year growth, reflecting the company's improved profitability.

Despite the positive financial results, Kamdhenu's stock performance has been somewhat mixed. The company delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, but has shown impressive returns of 83.26% in the last 6 months and 42.12% year-to-date.

Currently, Kamdhenu commands a market capitalization of 1400.65 Cr and has a 52-week stock price high/low of 668.7 and 259.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock price trends.

Kamdhenu Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue176.04155.03+13.55%166.89+5.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6111.44+1.49%10.54+10.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.281.29-0.79%1.32-3.59%
Total Operating Expense161.52142.16+13.62%153.01+5.56%
Operating Income14.5212.87+12.79%13.88+4.63%
Net Income Before Taxes22.215.02+47.84%14.41+54.12%
Net Income16.7511.14+50.39%10.76+55.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.24.13+50.12%3.99+55.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹176.04Cr

