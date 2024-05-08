Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 55.73% YOY

Kamdhenu Q4 Results Live : Kamdhenu announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 5.48% year-over-year growth in revenue and a significant 55.73% year-over-year increase in profit.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kamdhenu saw a 13.55% growth in revenue and a 50.39% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the latest quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also experienced an uptick, rising by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and 10.13% year-over-year.
Moreover, the operating income showed positive growth, with a 12.79% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 4.63% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.2, marking a substantial 55.38% year-over-year growth, reflecting the company's improved profitability.
Despite the positive financial results, Kamdhenu's stock performance has been somewhat mixed. The company delivered a -3.6% return in the last week, but has shown impressive returns of 83.26% in the last 6 months and 42.12% year-to-date.
Currently, Kamdhenu commands a market capitalization of ₹1400.65 Cr and has a 52-week stock price high/low of ₹668.7 and ₹259.95 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock price trends.
Kamdhenu Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|176.04
|155.03
|+13.55%
|166.89
|+5.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.61
|11.44
|+1.49%
|10.54
|+10.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.28
|1.29
|-0.79%
|1.32
|-3.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|161.52
|142.16
|+13.62%
|153.01
|+5.56%
|Operating Income
|14.52
|12.87
|+12.79%
|13.88
|+4.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.2
|15.02
|+47.84%
|14.41
|+54.12%
|Net Income
|16.75
|11.14
|+50.39%
|10.76
|+55.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.2
|4.13
|+50.12%
|3.99
|+55.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹176.04Cr
