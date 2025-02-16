Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Kamdhenu Ventures declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 6.35% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 51.11% year-over-year, landing at ₹1.99 crore with revenue at ₹74.05 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a positive comparison to the previous quarter, as revenue grew by 35.03% and profit increased by 67.23%. This indicates a potential rebound in the company's financial health after a challenging year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 4.37% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing cost management challenges.

Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results

Operating income demonstrated a quarter-over-quarter increase of 47.75%, although it suffered a year-over-year decrease of 34.4%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, down by 53.85% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kamdhenu Ventures has faced significant challenges in the stock market, delivering -11.21% return in the last week, -63.1% return over the past six months, and -27.8% year-to-date.

Currently, Kamdhenu Ventures boasts a market capitalization of ₹413.46 crore with a 52-week high of ₹58.6 and a low of ₹13.

Kamdhenu Ventures Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 74.05 54.84 +35.03% 79.07 -6.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.35 8.5 -1.76% 8 +4.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.36 1.24 +9.68% 1.17 +16.24% Total Operating Expense 70.76 52.61 +34.5% 74.07 -4.47% Operating Income 3.28 2.22 +47.75% 5 -34.4% Net Income Before Taxes 2.7 1.53 +76.47% 4.68 -42.31% Net Income 1.99 1.19 +67.23% 4.07 -51.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.04 +50% 0.13 -53.85%