Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Kamdhenu Ventures declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 6.35% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 51.11% year-over-year, landing at ₹1.99 crore with revenue at ₹74.05 crore.
Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a positive comparison to the previous quarter, as revenue grew by 35.03% and profit increased by 67.23%. This indicates a potential rebound in the company's financial health after a challenging year.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 4.37% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing cost management challenges.
Operating income demonstrated a quarter-over-quarter increase of 47.75%, although it suffered a year-over-year decrease of 34.4%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, down by 53.85% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kamdhenu Ventures has faced significant challenges in the stock market, delivering -11.21% return in the last week, -63.1% return over the past six months, and -27.8% year-to-date.
Currently, Kamdhenu Ventures boasts a market capitalization of ₹413.46 crore with a 52-week high of ₹58.6 and a low of ₹13.
Kamdhenu Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|74.05
|54.84
|+35.03%
|79.07
|-6.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.35
|8.5
|-1.76%
|8
|+4.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.36
|1.24
|+9.68%
|1.17
|+16.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|70.76
|52.61
|+34.5%
|74.07
|-4.47%
|Operating Income
|3.28
|2.22
|+47.75%
|5
|-34.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.7
|1.53
|+76.47%
|4.68
|-42.31%
|Net Income
|1.99
|1.19
|+67.23%
|4.07
|-51.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.04
|+50%
|0.13
|-53.85%
