Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 51.11% YOY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹74.05 crore

Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 51.11% YoY, profit at 1.99 crore and revenue at 74.05 crore.

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Kamdhenu Ventures declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 6.35% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 51.11% year-over-year, landing at 1.99 crore with revenue at 74.05 crore.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a positive comparison to the previous quarter, as revenue grew by 35.03% and profit increased by 67.23%. This indicates a potential rebound in the company's financial health after a challenging year.

Advertisement

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 4.37% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing cost management challenges.

Kamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results

Operating income demonstrated a quarter-over-quarter increase of 47.75%, although it suffered a year-over-year decrease of 34.4%. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.06, down by 53.85% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kamdhenu Ventures has faced significant challenges in the stock market, delivering -11.21% return in the last week, -63.1% return over the past six months, and -27.8% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Currently, Kamdhenu Ventures boasts a market capitalization of 413.46 crore with a 52-week high of 58.6 and a low of 13.

Kamdhenu Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue74.0554.84+35.03%79.07-6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.358.5-1.76%8+4.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.361.24+9.68%1.17+16.24%
Total Operating Expense70.7652.61+34.5%74.07-4.47%
Operating Income3.282.22+47.75%5-34.4%
Net Income Before Taxes2.71.53+76.47%4.68-42.31%
Net Income1.991.19+67.23%4.07-51.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.04+50%0.13-53.85%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsKamdhenu Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 51.11% YOY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹74.05 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.99Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹74.05Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget