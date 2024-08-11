Kanco Tea & Industries Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 56.25% YOY

Kanco Tea & Industries Q1 Results Live : Kanco Tea & Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's revenue decreased by 42.64% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit plummeted by 56.25% YoY.
Despite the YoY decline, there was a marked improvement in the company's performance compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by an impressive 304.33%, and the profit increased by 110.55% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 18.91% QoQ, but decreased by 10.85% YoY. This indicates that while the company is managing its expenses better year over year, there was a rise in costs on a quarterly basis.
Operating income showed a similar trend, increasing by 111.46% QoQ but decreasing by 38.94% YoY. The mixed performance suggests that while the company is recovering on a quarterly basis, it is still struggling to match last year's levels.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.91, reflecting a 56.29% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS is in line with the overall drop in profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Kanco Tea & Industries has delivered a -0.61% return in the past week, a -5.52% return over the last six months, and a -1.27% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the ongoing challenges the company faces in the market.
Currently, Kanco Tea & Industries has a market capitalization of ₹38.67 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹87.55 and a 52-week low of ₹62. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company's market position and its recent stock performance.
Kanco Tea & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.06
|3.23
|+304.33%
|22.77
|-42.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.44
|8.78
|+18.91%
|11.71
|-10.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.65
|0.63
|+3.17%
|0.68
|-4.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.79
|14.31
|-17.61%
|20.69
|-43.02%
|Operating Income
|1.27
|-11.08
|+111.46%
|2.08
|-38.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.01
|-9.15
|+111.04%
|2.3
|-56.09%
|Net Income
|0.98
|-9.29
|+110.55%
|2.24
|-56.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.91
|-18.13
|+110.54%
|4.37
|-56.29%
