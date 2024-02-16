Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 540.16% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.24% & the loss increased by 540.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.89% and the loss decreased by 55.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.49% q-o-q & increased by 1.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 47.18% q-o-q & decreased by 728.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.86 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 541.38% Y-o-Y.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has delivered -3.62% return in the last 1 week, 6.86% return in last 6 months and -7.82% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has a market cap of ₹541.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹157 & ₹100 respectively.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 342.08 371.39 -7.89% 385.41 -11.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.12 60.9 -9.49% 54.32 +1.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.88 15.27 +3.99% 14.55 +9.14% Total Operating Expense 355.15 380.27 -6.61% 383.33 -7.35% Operating Income -13.07 -8.88 -47.18% 2.08 -728.37% Net Income Before Taxes -13.62 -21.12 +35.51% -4.63 -194.17% Net Income -8.13 -18.37 +55.74% -1.27 -540.16% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.86 -4.24 +56.16% -0.29 -541.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹342.08Cr

