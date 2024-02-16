Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 540.16% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 540.16% YOY

Livemint

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.24% YoY & loss increased by 540.16% YoY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.24% & the loss increased by 540.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.89% and the loss decreased by 55.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.49% q-o-q & increased by 1.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 47.18% q-o-q & decreased by 728.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.86 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 541.38% Y-o-Y.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has delivered -3.62% return in the last 1 week, 6.86% return in last 6 months and -7.82% YTD return.

Currently the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has a market cap of 541.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 157 & 100 respectively.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue342.08371.39-7.89%385.41-11.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.1260.9-9.49%54.32+1.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.8815.27+3.99%14.55+9.14%
Total Operating Expense355.15380.27-6.61%383.33-7.35%
Operating Income-13.07-8.88-47.18%2.08-728.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.62-21.12+35.51%-4.63-194.17%
Net Income-8.13-18.37+55.74%-1.27-540.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.86-4.24+56.16%-0.29-541.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-8.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹342.08Cr

