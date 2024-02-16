Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 540.16% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.24% & the loss increased by 540.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.89% and the loss decreased by 55.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.49% q-o-q & increased by 1.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 47.18% q-o-q & decreased by 728.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.86 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 541.38% Y-o-Y.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has delivered -3.62% return in the last 1 week, 6.86% return in last 6 months and -7.82% YTD return.
Currently the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has a market cap of ₹541.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹157 & ₹100 respectively.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|342.08
|371.39
|-7.89%
|385.41
|-11.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.12
|60.9
|-9.49%
|54.32
|+1.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.88
|15.27
|+3.99%
|14.55
|+9.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|355.15
|380.27
|-6.61%
|383.33
|-7.35%
|Operating Income
|-13.07
|-8.88
|-47.18%
|2.08
|-728.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.62
|-21.12
|+35.51%
|-4.63
|-194.17%
|Net Income
|-8.13
|-18.37
|+55.74%
|-1.27
|-540.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.86
|-4.24
|+56.16%
|-0.29
|-541.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹342.08Cr
