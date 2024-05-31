Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live: loss rise by 510.82% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Chemicals & Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.68% and a significant increase in loss by 510.82% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 5.75% but also an increase in loss by 13.9%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.48% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 0.09% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 200.69% quarter-on-quarter and 71.71% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is recorded at ₹-2.12, marking a significant decrease of 511.8% year-on-year.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported a negative return of -3.38% in the last week, -10.45% in the last 6 months, and -13.88% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹505.53 Crores with a 52-week high/low of ₹157 and ₹100 respectively.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 361.75 342.08 +5.75% 444.86 -18.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.14 55.12 +5.48% 58.19 -0.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.62 15.88 -1.64% 15.45 +1.11% Total Operating Expense 348.59 355.15 -1.85% 437.2 -20.27% Operating Income 13.16 -13.07 +200.69% 7.66 +71.71% Net Income Before Taxes 2.06 -13.62 +115.12% -3.01 +168.37% Net Income -9.26 -8.13 -13.9% -1.52 -510.82% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.12 -1.86 -13.98% -0.35 -511.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-9.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹361.75Cr

