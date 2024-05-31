Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live: loss rise by 510.82% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Chemicals & Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.68% and a significant increase in loss by 510.82% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 5.75% but also an increase in loss by 13.9%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.48% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 0.09% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a substantial increase of 200.69% quarter-on-quarter and 71.71% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is recorded at ₹-2.12, marking a significant decrease of 511.8% year-on-year.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported a negative return of -3.38% in the last week, -10.45% in the last 6 months, and -13.88% year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹505.53 Crores with a 52-week high/low of ₹157 and ₹100 respectively.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|361.75
|342.08
|+5.75%
|444.86
|-18.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.14
|55.12
|+5.48%
|58.19
|-0.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.62
|15.88
|-1.64%
|15.45
|+1.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|348.59
|355.15
|-1.85%
|437.2
|-20.27%
|Operating Income
|13.16
|-13.07
|+200.69%
|7.66
|+71.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.06
|-13.62
|+115.12%
|-3.01
|+168.37%
|Net Income
|-9.26
|-8.13
|-13.9%
|-1.52
|-510.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.12
|-1.86
|-13.98%
|-0.35
|-511.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-9.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹361.75Cr
