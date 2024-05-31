Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live: loss rise by 510.82% YOY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live: loss rise by 510.82% YOY

Livemint

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 18.68% YoY & loss increased by 510.82% YoY

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Chemicals & Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.68% and a significant increase in loss by 510.82% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 5.75% but also an increase in loss by 13.9%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.48% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 0.09% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 200.69% quarter-on-quarter and 71.71% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is recorded at -2.12, marking a significant decrease of 511.8% year-on-year.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported a negative return of -3.38% in the last week, -10.45% in the last 6 months, and -13.88% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 505.53 Crores with a 52-week high/low of 157 and 100 respectively.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue361.75342.08+5.75%444.86-18.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.1455.12+5.48%58.19-0.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.6215.88-1.64%15.45+1.11%
Total Operating Expense348.59355.15-1.85%437.2-20.27%
Operating Income13.16-13.07+200.69%7.66+71.71%
Net Income Before Taxes2.06-13.62+115.12%-3.01+168.37%
Net Income-9.26-8.13-13.9%-1.52-510.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.12-1.86-13.98%-0.35-511.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹361.75Cr

