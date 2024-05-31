Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹0.07Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.07Cr

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.44% & the profit came at ₹0.07cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure had declared a loss of ₹0.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.9% q-o-q & increased by 560.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 which increased by 124.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has delivered -6.33% return in the last 1 week, -3.64% return in the last 6 months, and -3.84% YTD return.

Currently, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹237.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41.6 & ₹18.25 respectively.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 76.89 76.42 +0.61% 89.86 -14.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.26 6.12 +18.51% 5.88 +23.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.86 0.91 -5.07% 0.82 +5.39% Total Operating Expense 73.73 71.34 +3.35% 89.38 -17.51% Operating Income 3.15 5.08 -37.9% 0.48 +560.86% Net Income Before Taxes 0.37 1.91 -80.62% -0.65 +156.87% Net Income 0.07 1.44 -94.96% -0.35 +120.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.17 -94.12% -0.04 +124.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹76.89Cr

