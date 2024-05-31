Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹0.07Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.44% & the profit came at ₹0.07cr.
It is noteworthy that Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure had declared a loss of ₹0.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.9% q-o-q & increased by 560.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 which increased by 124.05% Y-o-Y.
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has delivered -6.33% return in the last 1 week, -3.64% return in the last 6 months, and -3.84% YTD return.
Currently, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹237.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41.6 & ₹18.25 respectively.
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|76.89
|76.42
|+0.61%
|89.86
|-14.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.26
|6.12
|+18.51%
|5.88
|+23.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.86
|0.91
|-5.07%
|0.82
|+5.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.73
|71.34
|+3.35%
|89.38
|-17.51%
|Operating Income
|3.15
|5.08
|-37.9%
|0.48
|+560.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.37
|1.91
|-80.62%
|-0.65
|+156.87%
|Net Income
|0.07
|1.44
|-94.96%
|-0.35
|+120.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.17
|-94.12%
|-0.04
|+124.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹76.89Cr
