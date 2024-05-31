Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at 0.07Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : profit at ₹0.07Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY

Livemint

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 14.44% YoY & profit at 0.07Cr

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 Results Live

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Q4 Results Live : Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.44% & the profit came at 0.07cr.

It is noteworthy that Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure had declared a loss of 0.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.51% q-o-q & increased by 23.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.9% q-o-q & increased by 560.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q4 which increased by 124.05% Y-o-Y.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has delivered -6.33% return in the last 1 week, -3.64% return in the last 6 months, and -3.84% YTD return.

Currently, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has a market cap of 237.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 41.6 & 18.25 respectively.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue76.8976.42+0.61%89.86-14.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.266.12+18.51%5.88+23.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.860.91-5.07%0.82+5.39%
Total Operating Expense73.7371.34+3.35%89.38-17.51%
Operating Income3.155.08-37.9%0.48+560.86%
Net Income Before Taxes0.371.91-80.62%-0.65+156.87%
Net Income0.071.44-94.96%-0.35+120.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.17-94.12%-0.04+124.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹76.89Cr

