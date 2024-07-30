Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 68.72% YOY

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.1% and a significant drop in profit by 68.72% YoY.

However, there was a positive growth when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 20.55% and profit by 98.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.56% q-o-q and an increase of 16.18% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 114.78% q-o-q but a slight decrease of 1.18% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.85, reflecting a 50.16% Y-o-Y increase.

In terms of returns, Kansai Nerolac Paints delivered 3.97% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -16.61% in the last 6 months and -15.09% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of 22772.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 355.72 & 250.74 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 suggest selling, 4 suggest holding, 2 suggest buying, and 4 suggest strong buying, leading to a consensus recommendation of Hold.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2133.061769.39+20.55%2156.8-1.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total124.53115.78+7.56%107.19+16.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.1447.96+0.38%46.68+3.13%
Total Operating Expense1851.591638.34+13.02%1871.98-1.09%
Operating Income281.47131.05+114.78%284.82-1.18%
Net Income Before Taxes308.09156.56+96.79%956.15-67.78%
Net Income230.83116.03+98.94%738-68.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.851.43+99.3%1.9+50.16%
FAQs
₹230.83Cr
₹2133.06Cr
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
