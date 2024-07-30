Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 68.72% YOY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.1% and a significant drop in profit by 68.72% YoY.
However, there was a positive growth when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 20.55% and profit by 98.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.56% q-o-q and an increase of 16.18% Y-o-Y.
Operating income showed a substantial increase of 114.78% q-o-q but a slight decrease of 1.18% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.85, reflecting a 50.16% Y-o-Y increase.
In terms of returns, Kansai Nerolac Paints delivered 3.97% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -16.61% in the last 6 months and -15.09% YTD.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹22772.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹355.72 & ₹250.74 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 suggest selling, 4 suggest holding, 2 suggest buying, and 4 suggest strong buying, leading to a consensus recommendation of Hold.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2133.06
|1769.39
|+20.55%
|2156.8
|-1.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|124.53
|115.78
|+7.56%
|107.19
|+16.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.14
|47.96
|+0.38%
|46.68
|+3.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|1851.59
|1638.34
|+13.02%
|1871.98
|-1.09%
|Operating Income
|281.47
|131.05
|+114.78%
|284.82
|-1.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|308.09
|156.56
|+96.79%
|956.15
|-67.78%
|Net Income
|230.83
|116.03
|+98.94%
|738
|-68.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.85
|1.43
|+99.3%
|1.9
|+50.16%
