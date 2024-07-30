Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 68.72% YOY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.1% and a significant drop in profit by 68.72% YoY.

However, there was a positive growth when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 20.55% and profit by 98.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.56% q-o-q and an increase of 16.18% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a substantial increase of 114.78% q-o-q but a slight decrease of 1.18% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.85, reflecting a 50.16% Y-o-Y increase.

In terms of returns, Kansai Nerolac Paints delivered 3.97% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -16.61% in the last 6 months and -15.09% YTD.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹22772.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹355.72 & ₹250.74 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 suggest selling, 4 suggest holding, 2 suggest buying, and 4 suggest strong buying, leading to a consensus recommendation of Hold.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2133.06 1769.39 +20.55% 2156.8 -1.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 124.53 115.78 +7.56% 107.19 +16.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.14 47.96 +0.38% 46.68 +3.13% Total Operating Expense 1851.59 1638.34 +13.02% 1871.98 -1.09% Operating Income 281.47 131.05 +114.78% 284.82 -1.18% Net Income Before Taxes 308.09 156.56 +96.79% 956.15 -67.78% Net Income 230.83 116.03 +98.94% 738 -68.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.85 1.43 +99.3% 1.9 +50.16%