Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.69% YoY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a slight decrease of 0.26% year-over-year, while profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 30.69%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.52%, and profit experienced an even steeper drop of 46.81%.

In addition to the declining revenues and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a marginal rise of 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial increase of 14.8% year-over-year. This rise in expenses further strained the company's financial performance.

Operating income also showed a negative trend, dropping by 41.97% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 27.67% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.52, marking a decrease of 30.59% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the downturn, Kansai Nerolac Paints managed to deliver a 0.02% return over the last week and a 2.99% return over the past six months. However, the year-to-date performance remains concerning, with a decline of 13.9%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹23091.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹355.72 and a low of ₹250.74.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 6 analysts issuing sell ratings, 4 holding ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 4 strong buy ratings. The mixed outlook reflects the challenges faced by Kansai Nerolac Paints in the current market environment.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1951.37 2133.06 -8.52% 1956.54 -0.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 124.57 124.53 +0.03% 108.51 +14.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.56 48.14 +0.87% 47.39 +2.47% Total Operating Expense 1788.02 1851.59 -3.43% 1730.69 +3.31% Operating Income 163.35 281.47 -41.97% 225.85 -27.67% Net Income Before Taxes 182.77 308.09 -40.68% 240.27 -23.93% Net Income 122.79 230.83 -46.81% 177.15 -30.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.52 2.85 -46.67% 2.19 -30.59%