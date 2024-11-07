Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.69% YoY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.26% YoY & profit decreased by 30.69% YoY.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a slight decrease of 0.26% year-over-year, while profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 30.69%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.52%, and profit experienced an even steeper drop of 46.81%.

In addition to the declining revenues and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a marginal rise of 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial increase of 14.8% year-over-year. This rise in expenses further strained the company's financial performance.

Operating income also showed a negative trend, dropping by 41.97% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 27.67% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.52, marking a decrease of 30.59% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the downturn, Kansai Nerolac Paints managed to deliver a 0.02% return over the last week and a 2.99% return over the past six months. However, the year-to-date performance remains concerning, with a decline of 13.9%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 23091.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 355.72 and a low of 250.74.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 6 analysts issuing sell ratings, 4 holding ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 4 strong buy ratings. The mixed outlook reflects the challenges faced by Kansai Nerolac Paints in the current market environment.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1951.372133.06-8.52%1956.54-0.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total124.57124.53+0.03%108.51+14.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.5648.14+0.87%47.39+2.47%
Total Operating Expense1788.021851.59-3.43%1730.69+3.31%
Operating Income163.35281.47-41.97%225.85-27.67%
Net Income Before Taxes182.77308.09-40.68%240.27-23.93%
Net Income122.79230.83-46.81%177.15-30.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.522.85-46.67%2.19-30.59%
