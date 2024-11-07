Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.69% YoY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Results Live : Kansai Nerolac Paints announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a slight decrease of 0.26% year-over-year, while profit took a significant hit, plummeting by 30.69%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.52%, and profit experienced an even steeper drop of 46.81%.
In addition to the declining revenues and profits, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a marginal rise of 0.03% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial increase of 14.8% year-over-year. This rise in expenses further strained the company's financial performance.
Operating income also showed a negative trend, dropping by 41.97% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 27.67% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.52, marking a decrease of 30.59% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the downturn, Kansai Nerolac Paints managed to deliver a 0.02% return over the last week and a 2.99% return over the past six months. However, the year-to-date performance remains concerning, with a decline of 13.9%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹23091.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹355.72 and a low of ₹250.74.
As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company is to hold, with 6 analysts issuing sell ratings, 4 holding ratings, 2 buy ratings, and 4 strong buy ratings. The mixed outlook reflects the challenges faced by Kansai Nerolac Paints in the current market environment.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1951.37
|2133.06
|-8.52%
|1956.54
|-0.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|124.57
|124.53
|+0.03%
|108.51
|+14.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.56
|48.14
|+0.87%
|47.39
|+2.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1788.02
|1851.59
|-3.43%
|1730.69
|+3.31%
|Operating Income
|163.35
|281.47
|-41.97%
|225.85
|-27.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|182.77
|308.09
|-40.68%
|240.27
|-23.93%
|Net Income
|122.79
|230.83
|-46.81%
|177.15
|-30.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.52
|2.85
|-46.67%
|2.19
|-30.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹122.79Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1951.37Cr
