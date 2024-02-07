Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.34% YOY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.34% YOY

Livemint

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.03% YoY & profit increased by 40.34% YoY

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.03% & the profit increased by 40.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.93% and the profit decreased by 12.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.95% q-o-q & increased by 24.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.41% q-o-q & increased by 30.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.44% Y-o-Y.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 4.8% return in last 6 months and 3.29% YTD return.

Currently the Kansai Nerolac Paints has a market cap of 27824.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 357.3 & 249.1 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1918.711956.54-1.93%1826.81+5.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117.14108.51+7.95%93.83+24.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.4347.39+2.19%46+5.28%
Total Operating Expense1723.141730.69-0.44%1677.33+2.73%
Operating Income195.57225.85-13.41%149.48+30.83%
Net Income Before Taxes208.23240.27-13.33%149.45+39.33%
Net Income154.26177.15-12.92%109.92+40.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.912.19-12.79%1.36+40.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹154.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1918.71Cr

