Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.34% YOY

Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.03% & the profit increased by 40.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.93% and the profit decreased by 12.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.95% q-o-q & increased by 24.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.41% q-o-q & increased by 30.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.44% Y-o-Y.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 4.8% return in last 6 months and 3.29% YTD return.

Currently the Kansai Nerolac Paints has a market cap of ₹27824.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹357.3 & ₹249.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1918.71 1956.54 -1.93% 1826.81 +5.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117.14 108.51 +7.95% 93.83 +24.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.43 47.39 +2.19% 46 +5.28% Total Operating Expense 1723.14 1730.69 -0.44% 1677.33 +2.73% Operating Income 195.57 225.85 -13.41% 149.48 +30.83% Net Income Before Taxes 208.23 240.27 -13.33% 149.45 +39.33% Net Income 154.26 177.15 -12.92% 109.92 +40.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.91 2.19 -12.79% 1.36 +40.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹154.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1918.71Cr

