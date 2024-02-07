Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.34% YOY

Kansai Nerolac Paints declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.03% & the profit increased by 40.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.93% and the profit decreased by 12.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.95% q-o-q & increased by 24.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.41% q-o-q & increased by 30.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 40.44% Y-o-Y.
Kansai Nerolac Paints has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 4.8% return in last 6 months and 3.29% YTD return.
Currently the Kansai Nerolac Paints has a market cap of ₹27824.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹357.3 & ₹249.1 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1918.71
|1956.54
|-1.93%
|1826.81
|+5.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117.14
|108.51
|+7.95%
|93.83
|+24.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.43
|47.39
|+2.19%
|46
|+5.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|1723.14
|1730.69
|-0.44%
|1677.33
|+2.73%
|Operating Income
|195.57
|225.85
|-13.41%
|149.48
|+30.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|208.23
|240.27
|-13.33%
|149.45
|+39.33%
|Net Income
|154.26
|177.15
|-12.92%
|109.92
|+40.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.91
|2.19
|-12.79%
|1.36
|+40.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹154.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1918.71Cr
