Karma Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 29.51% YoY

Karma Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.19% & the loss decreased by 29.51% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.12% and the loss increased by 138.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 142.8% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.51% Y-o-Y.
Karma Energy has delivered -7.67% return in the last 1 week, 117.62% return in the last 6 months, and 21.3% YTD return.
Currently, Karma Energy has a market cap of ₹110.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105.1 & ₹22.15 respectively.
Karma Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.51
|6.31
|-76.12%
|1.87
|-19.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.74
|0.77
|-3.46%
|0.59
|+25.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.75
|0.75
|+0.01%
|1.22
|-38.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.98
|2.87
|+4.09%
|3.32
|-10.3%
|Operating Income
|-1.47
|3.45
|-142.8%
|-1.46
|-1.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.29
|3.42
|-137.91%
|-1.61
|+19.68%
|Net Income
|-0.99
|2.57
|-138.65%
|-1.41
|+29.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.86
|2.22
|-138.74%
|-1.22
|+29.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.99Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.51Cr
