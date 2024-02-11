Karma Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 29.51% YoY

Karma Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.19% & the loss decreased by 29.51% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.12% and the loss increased by 138.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.16% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 142.8% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.51% Y-o-Y.

Karma Energy has delivered -7.67% return in the last 1 week, 117.62% return in the last 6 months, and 21.3% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Karma Energy has a market cap of ₹110.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105.1 & ₹22.15 respectively.

Karma Energy Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.51 6.31 -76.12% 1.87 -19.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.74 0.77 -3.46% 0.59 +25.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.75 +0.01% 1.22 -38.49% Total Operating Expense 2.98 2.87 +4.09% 3.32 -10.3% Operating Income -1.47 3.45 -142.8% -1.46 -1.08% Net Income Before Taxes -1.29 3.42 -137.91% -1.61 +19.68% Net Income -0.99 2.57 -138.65% -1.41 +29.51% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.86 2.22 -138.74% -1.22 +29.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.99Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.51Cr

