Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Karma Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 29.51% YoY

Livemint

Karma Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.19% & the loss decreased by 29.51% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 76.12% and the loss increased by 138.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 25.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 142.8% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.51% Y-o-Y.

Karma Energy has delivered -7.67% return in the last 1 week, 117.62% return in the last 6 months, and 21.3% YTD return.

Currently, Karma Energy has a market cap of 110.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 105.1 & 22.15 respectively.

Karma Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.516.31-76.12%1.87-19.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.740.77-3.46%0.59+25.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.75+0.01%1.22-38.49%
Total Operating Expense2.982.87+4.09%3.32-10.3%
Operating Income-1.473.45-142.8%-1.46-1.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.293.42-137.91%-1.61+19.68%
Net Income-0.992.57-138.65%-1.41+29.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.862.22-138.74%-1.22+29.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.