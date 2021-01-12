Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Karnataka Bank Q3 net rises 10% to 135 cr; stock surges 6%
(Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bank Q3 net rises 10% to 135 cr; stock surges 6%

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net interest income rose 21% to 614 crore from 508 crore in Q3FY20.

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported 10% rise in net profit at 135 crore for the quarter ending December 2020, as against 123 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's asset quality improved in the quarter with gross NPA at 3.16% as compared to 3.97% in September quarter. Net NPA was at 1.74% as against 2.21% in September quarter.

On Tuesday, at 2:58 pm, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% higher at 68.10.

"The aggregate provision against the likely impact of Covid-19, including RBI mandated provision, as on 31st December, 2020 is 148 crore," the bank said.

