Karnataka Bank Q3 net rises 10% to 135 cr; stock surges 6%

Net interest income rose 21% to ₹614 crore from ₹508 crore in Q3FY20.

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported 10% rise in net profit at ₹135 crore for the quarter ending December 2020, as against ₹123 crore in the year-ago period.

On Tuesday, at 2:58 pm, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% higher at ₹68.10.

"The aggregate provision against the likely impact of Covid-19, including RBI mandated provision, as on 31st December, 2020 is ₹148 crore," the bank said.