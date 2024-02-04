Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kartik Investments Trust Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by ∞% YoY

Livemint

Kartik Investments Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kartik Investments Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit came at 0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Kartik Investments Trust had declared a loss of 0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.67%.

The operating income was up by 200% q-o-q and increased by 101.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.39 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 167.24% Y-o-Y.

Kartik Investments Trust Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.020.02-24.67%0+∞%
Total Operating Expense0.020.02-27.71%0.02-24.09%
Operating Income0-0+200%-0.02+101.82%
Net Income Before Taxes0.010.01+17.28%-0.01+167.38%
Net Income0.010.01+17.28%-0.01+167.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.390.33+18.18%-0.58+167.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

