Kartik Investments Trust Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by ∞% YoY

Kartik Investments Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit came at ₹0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Kartik Investments Trust had declared a loss of ₹0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.67%.
The operating income was up by 200% q-o-q and increased by 101.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 167.24% Y-o-Y.
Kartik Investments Trust Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.02
|0.02
|-24.67%
|0
|+∞%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.02
|0.02
|-27.71%
|0.02
|-24.09%
|Operating Income
|0
|-0
|+200%
|-0.02
|+101.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|0.01
|+17.28%
|-0.01
|+167.38%
|Net Income
|0.01
|0.01
|+17.28%
|-0.01
|+167.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|0.33
|+18.18%
|-0.58
|+167.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
