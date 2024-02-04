Kartik Investments Trust Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by ∞% YoY

Kartik Investments Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% & the profit came at ₹0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Kartik Investments Trust had declared a loss of ₹0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.67%.

The operating income was up by 200% q-o-q and increased by 101.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 167.24% Y-o-Y.

Kartik Investments Trust Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.02 0.02 -24.67% 0 +∞% Total Operating Expense 0.02 0.02 -27.71% 0.02 -24.09% Operating Income 0 -0 +200% -0.02 +101.82% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 0.01 +17.28% -0.01 +167.38% Net Income 0.01 0.01 +17.28% -0.01 +167.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 0.33 +18.18% -0.58 +167.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.02Cr

