Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit jumps 45 pc to 105.5 cr as bad loans decline

NEW DELHI : Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Thursday reported a 45 per cent jump in net profit at ₹105.50 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal on fall in bad loans.

The private bank had posted a net profit of ₹72.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year ended March 2020.

Total income, however, fell to ₹1,693.23 crore during April-June period of 2020-21 from ₹1,762.37 crore in the same period of 2019-20, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's retail banking income fell to ₹929.80 crore during the quarter under review from ₹981.33 crore in the year-ago period, while interest income was lower at ₹1,376.10 crore as against ₹1,492.53 crore.

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 8.34 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 9.17 per cent a year ago.

In value terms, gross NPAs fell to ₹4,055.66 crore from ₹4,510.83 crore.

Net NPAs or bad loans also reduced to 3.44 per cent ( ₹1,585.23 crore) from 4.94 per cent ( ₹2,321.77 crore) a year ago.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at ₹337.57 crore, slightly higher than ₹329.97 crore a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio improved to 18.14 per cent at the end of June 2020 from 15.99 per cent a year ago, it said.

The bank said the measures taken by the government to contain coronavirus pandemic has led to a slowdown in economic activities, and these are likely to impact its operations and results.

The severity of the impact of COVID-19 will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain at present, as well as the measures undertaken to mitigate the same, it said.

KVB said it has made an aggregate provision of ₹120.01 crore for COVID-19 as on June 30, 2020, including an additional provision of ₹31.12 crore made during June quarter.

"The provision made by the bank is more than the requirement as per RBI guidelines dated April 17, 2020," it added.

Provision coverage ratio as on June 30 increased to 72.74 per cent from previous year's 59.05 per cent, the bank said in the filing.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday closed 10.97 per cent higher at ₹34.40 on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

