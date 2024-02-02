Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 53.47% YOY

Kaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.39% & the loss decreased by 53.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.76% and the loss decreased by 27.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & decreased by 7.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.56% q-o-q & increased by 73.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-6.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38.23% Y-o-Y.
Kaya has delivered 10.26% return in the last 1 week, 0.14% return in the last 6 months, and 5.58% YTD return.
Currently, Kaya has a market cap of ₹464.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹398.55 & ₹239.45 respectively.
Kaya Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.39
|100.62
|+1.76%
|100
|+2.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.74
|40.91
|-0.42%
|44.07
|-7.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.55
|15.88
|-2.08%
|15.24
|+2.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|105.88
|104.61
|+1.21%
|113.1
|-6.39%
|Operating Income
|-3.48
|-3.99
|+12.56%
|-13.1
|+73.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.4
|-11.64
|+27.82%
|-17.77
|+52.71%
|Net Income
|-8.28
|-11.44
|+27.69%
|-17.79
|+53.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.33
|-8.76
|+27.74%
|-10.25
|+38.23%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.39Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!