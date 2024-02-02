Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 53.47% YOY

Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 53.47% YOY

Livemint

Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.39% YoY & loss decreased by 53.47% YoY

Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.39% & the loss decreased by 53.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.76% and the loss decreased by 27.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & decreased by 7.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.56% q-o-q & increased by 73.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38.23% Y-o-Y.

Kaya has delivered 10.26% return in the last 1 week, 0.14% return in the last 6 months, and 5.58% YTD return.

Currently, Kaya has a market cap of 464.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 398.55 & 239.45 respectively.

Kaya Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.39100.62+1.76%100+2.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.7440.91-0.42%44.07-7.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5515.88-2.08%15.24+2.04%
Total Operating Expense105.88104.61+1.21%113.1-6.39%
Operating Income-3.48-3.99+12.56%-13.1+73.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.4-11.64+27.82%-17.77+52.71%
Net Income-8.28-11.44+27.69%-17.79+53.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.33-8.76+27.74%-10.25+38.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-8.28Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.39Cr

