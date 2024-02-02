Kaya Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 53.47% YOY

Kaya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.39% & the loss decreased by 53.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.76% and the loss decreased by 27.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.42% q-o-q & decreased by 7.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.56% q-o-q & increased by 73.4% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-6.33 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38.23% Y-o-Y.

Kaya has delivered 10.26% return in the last 1 week, 0.14% return in the last 6 months, and 5.58% YTD return.

Currently, Kaya has a market cap of ₹464.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹398.55 & ₹239.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaya Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.39 100.62 +1.76% 100 +2.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.74 40.91 -0.42% 44.07 -7.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.55 15.88 -2.08% 15.24 +2.04% Total Operating Expense 105.88 104.61 +1.21% 113.1 -6.39% Operating Income -3.48 -3.99 +12.56% -13.1 +73.4% Net Income Before Taxes -8.4 -11.64 +27.82% -17.77 +52.71% Net Income -8.28 -11.44 +27.69% -17.79 +53.47% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.33 -8.76 +27.74% -10.25 +38.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.39Cr

