Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.35% YOY

Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live : Kaynes Technology India declared its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 58.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 86.35%. This significant growth highlights the company's strong market positioning and effective operational strategies.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Kaynes Technology reported a revenue growth of 13.52% and an 18.57% increase in profit. This consistent upward trajectory indicates robust demand for the company's products and services, despite the challenges faced in the current economic landscape.
However, the company also reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 79.26% YoY. This could indicate increased investments in marketing and infrastructure aimed at sustaining growth.
The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, showing an increase of 25.62% from the previous quarter and a 73.99% increase YoY. This reflects improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies by Kaynes Technology.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.29, marking a significant increase of 67.39% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors and reflects the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value.
Despite a slight downturn of -2.82% in the last week, Kaynes Technology has shown remarkable performance over the last six months with a return of 96.76% and an impressive 100.82% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Kaynes Technology India boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,558.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5,909.95 and a low of ₹2,158, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential for growth in the coming quarters.
Kaynes Technology India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|572.12
|503.98
|+13.52%
|360.84
|+58.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.94
|33.47
|+19.32%
|22.28
|+79.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.59
|8.37
|+2.68%
|6.53
|+31.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|498.58
|445.44
|+11.93%
|318.58
|+56.5%
|Operating Income
|73.53
|58.54
|+25.62%
|42.26
|+73.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.94
|64.12
|+32.48%
|39.41
|+115.55%
|Net Income
|60.21
|50.78
|+18.57%
|32.31
|+86.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.29
|7.84
|+18.49%
|5.55
|+67.39%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess