Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.35% YOY

Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live : Kaynes Technology India declared its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 58.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 86.35%. This significant growth highlights the company's strong market positioning and effective operational strategies.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kaynes Technology reported a revenue growth of 13.52% and an 18.57% increase in profit. This consistent upward trajectory indicates robust demand for the company's products and services, despite the challenges faced in the current economic landscape.

However, the company also reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 79.26% YoY. This could indicate increased investments in marketing and infrastructure aimed at sustaining growth.

The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, showing an increase of 25.62% from the previous quarter and a 73.99% increase YoY. This reflects improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies by Kaynes Technology.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.29, marking a significant increase of 67.39% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors and reflects the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Despite a slight downturn of -2.82% in the last week, Kaynes Technology has shown remarkable performance over the last six months with a return of 96.76% and an impressive 100.82% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Kaynes Technology India boasts a market capitalization of 33,558.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 5,909.95 and a low of 2,158, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential for growth in the coming quarters.

Kaynes Technology India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue572.12503.98+13.52%360.84+58.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.9433.47+19.32%22.28+79.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.598.37+2.68%6.53+31.52%
Total Operating Expense498.58445.44+11.93%318.58+56.5%
Operating Income73.5358.54+25.62%42.26+73.99%
Net Income Before Taxes84.9464.12+32.48%39.41+115.55%
Net Income60.2150.78+18.57%32.31+86.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.297.84+18.49%5.55+67.39%
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
