Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.35% YOY

Kaynes Technology India Q2 Results Live : Kaynes Technology India declared its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 58.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 86.35%. This significant growth highlights the company's strong market positioning and effective operational strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Kaynes Technology reported a revenue growth of 13.52% and an 18.57% increase in profit. This consistent upward trajectory indicates robust demand for the company's products and services, despite the challenges faced in the current economic landscape.

However, the company also reported a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 79.26% YoY. This could indicate increased investments in marketing and infrastructure aimed at sustaining growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, showing an increase of 25.62% from the previous quarter and a 73.99% increase YoY. This reflects improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies by Kaynes Technology.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.29, marking a significant increase of 67.39% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors and reflects the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Despite a slight downturn of -2.82% in the last week, Kaynes Technology has shown remarkable performance over the last six months with a return of 96.76% and an impressive 100.82% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kaynes Technology India boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,558.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5,909.95 and a low of ₹2,158, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential for growth in the coming quarters.

Kaynes Technology India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 572.12 503.98 +13.52% 360.84 +58.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.94 33.47 +19.32% 22.28 +79.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.59 8.37 +2.68% 6.53 +31.52% Total Operating Expense 498.58 445.44 +11.93% 318.58 +56.5% Operating Income 73.53 58.54 +25.62% 42.26 +73.99% Net Income Before Taxes 84.94 64.12 +32.48% 39.41 +115.55% Net Income 60.21 50.78 +18.57% 32.31 +86.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.29 7.84 +18.49% 5.55 +67.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹572.12Cr

