Kaynes Technology India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.62% YoY

Kaynes Technology India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 76.17% & the profit increased by 97.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 41.14% and the profit increased by 39.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 30.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.23% q-o-q & increased by 74.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 62.87% Y-o-Y.

Kaynes Technology India has delivered 4.52% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.

Currently, the Kaynes Technology India has a market cap of ₹18097.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3000 & ₹782 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Kaynes Technology India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 509.29 360.84 +41.14% 289.09 +76.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.87 22.28 +11.61% 19.12 +30.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.96 6.53 -8.74% 4.6 +29.75% Total Operating Expense 445.38 318.58 +39.8% 252.53 +76.37% Operating Income 63.91 42.26 +51.23% 36.56 +74.8% Net Income Before Taxes 58.49 39.41 +48.42% 29.99 +95.07% Net Income 45.19 32.31 +39.88% 22.87 +97.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.72 5.55 +39.1% 4.74 +62.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹509.29Cr

