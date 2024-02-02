Kaynes Technology India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.62% YoY

Kaynes Technology India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 76.17% & the profit increased by 97.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 41.14% and the profit increased by 39.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 30.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 51.23% q-o-q & increased by 74.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 62.87% Y-o-Y.
Kaynes Technology India has delivered 4.52% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.
Currently, the Kaynes Technology India has a market cap of ₹18097.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3000 & ₹782 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Kaynes Technology India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|509.29
|360.84
|+41.14%
|289.09
|+76.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.87
|22.28
|+11.61%
|19.12
|+30.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.96
|6.53
|-8.74%
|4.6
|+29.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|445.38
|318.58
|+39.8%
|252.53
|+76.37%
|Operating Income
|63.91
|42.26
|+51.23%
|36.56
|+74.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.49
|39.41
|+48.42%
|29.99
|+95.07%
|Net Income
|45.19
|32.31
|+39.88%
|22.87
|+97.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.72
|5.55
|+39.1%
|4.74
|+62.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹509.29Cr
