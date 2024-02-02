Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kaynes Technology India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.62% YoY

Kaynes Technology India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.62% YoY

Kaynes Technology India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 76.17% YoY & profit increased by 97.62% YoY

Kaynes Technology India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 76.17% & the profit increased by 97.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 41.14% and the profit increased by 39.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.61% q-o-q & increased by 30.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.23% q-o-q & increased by 74.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.72 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 62.87% Y-o-Y.

Kaynes Technology India has delivered 4.52% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.

Currently, the Kaynes Technology India has a market cap of 18097.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3000 & 782 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Kaynes Technology India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue509.29360.84+41.14%289.09+76.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.8722.28+11.61%19.12+30.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.966.53-8.74%4.6+29.75%
Total Operating Expense445.38318.58+39.8%252.53+76.37%
Operating Income63.9142.26+51.23%36.56+74.8%
Net Income Before Taxes58.4939.41+48.42%29.99+95.07%
Net Income45.1932.31+39.88%22.87+97.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.725.55+39.1%4.74+62.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹509.29Cr

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint.