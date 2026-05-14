Kaynes Technology misses Street estimates, FY26 guidance

Kaynes Technology India plunged more than 19% on Thursday as India’s third-largest electronics manufacturer drew investor ire over missing revenue and cash flow targets and failing to provide guidance for 2026-27.

It ended 2025-26 with revenue of ₹3,626.4 crore and net profit of ₹363.9 crore, missing Bloomberg estimates of ₹3,871 crore and ₹435 crore, respectively.

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The company’s operating revenue was also 19% below its initial guidance for the fiscal year. Management had projected revenue of ₹4,500 crore at the start of the year, before lowering the target to ₹4,000 crore in the December quarter, meaning full-year revenue still fell 9.3% short of the revised guidance.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Kaynes Technology's stock plunge after its Q4 FY26 results? ⌵ Kaynes Technology's stock plunged over 19% due to missing revenue and cash flow targets for FY26 and failing to provide guidance for FY27. The company's operating revenue was also significantly below its initial and revised guidance. 2 What were Kaynes Technology's key financial misses in FY26? ⌵ Kaynes Technology reported FY26 revenue of ₹3,626.4 crore and net profit of ₹363.9 crore, missing Bloomberg estimates of ₹3,871 crore and ₹435 crore, respectively. Additionally, the company had a negative operating cash flow of ₹600 crore. 3 What factors did Kaynes Technology's management cite for missing targets? ⌵ The managing director attributed the misses to a 90% drop in revenue from a large electric vehicle manufacturer order and a delay in a government order, despite the product being ready. 4 Why are investors concerned about Kaynes Technology's guidance for FY27? ⌵ Investors are concerned because Kaynes Technology failed to provide specific revenue growth guidance for FY27, despite stating good customer demand. This lack of clarity raises questions about potential further deterioration in working capital. 5 How did Kaynes Technology's performance compare to peers like Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies? ⌵ Kaynes Technology underperformed its peers, failing to meet Street expectations. In contrast, Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies met or exceeded analyst expectations with significant revenue growth in their respective verticals.

Also Read | Dixon pins FY27 growth hopes on Vivo JV approval, steady mobile demand

Additionally, it ended with a negative operating cash flow of ₹600 crore, contrary to management's projection that the business would start generating cash.

Investor concerns At the post-earnings analyst call, investors and analysts alike questioned Kaynes’s management, represented by managing director Muthukumar Narayanaswamy, on how the management failed to recognize weakness in the market halfway into the March quarter.

“About 75 days into the March quarter, management came on television and held on to their guidance. They guided for only marginal negatives on the operating cash-flow side. Both these guidances, 75 days into the 90-day quarter, were way off—and this is concerning,” said Viral Shah, research analyst at brokerage firm Enam Holdings.

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Narayanaswamy, who was appointed as managing director for a five-year term in 2025-26 itself, blamed the inconsistency on two projects.

“We projected our confidence based on a large order for the electrification of a vehicle from a manufacturer and an order from the Indian government. The order by the electric vehicle maker, one of the largest, had dropped by about 90% in revenue, and we are their single supplier. But we were confident we would get the government order. While the product is ready and approved, the project is delayed,” he said.

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Nitin Arora, equity fund manager at Axis Mutual Fund, questioned the company’s failure to offer guidance for 2026-27. “It is confusing for the industry, because on one hand, you’ve said it is a customer-driven business, and the demand you’re seeing is very good. What is stopping you from offering growth guidance for the clarity of investors? Are you seeing further deterioration in working capital, which in turn will erode revenue growth this fiscal?”

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Narayanaswamy, on this note, said, “We are not giving a revenue growth number, but we are open to giving an overall revenue guidance.”

“We have seen the current revenue of the industry grow at 16-18%, and we’ve grown at double the pace of the industry. This year too, our commitment is to grow at double the industry’s growth pace. We are penetrating new verticals, and we’re not giving a specific number because some of the industries would grow at an unspecified growth rate,” he said.

Weak outlook At the heart of Kaynes Technology India’s underperformance relative to peers such as Syrma SGS Technology and Dixon Technologies (India) is its failure to meet Street expectations. Both Syrma and Dixon met or exceeded analyst expectations. While Syrma’s automotive and healthcare electronics verticals recorded revenue growth of over 35%, Dixon registered a 26% year-on-year growth in its top line despite a slowdown in the mobile phone market.

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Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27

Dixon’s shares rose 11% through Wednesday, a day after its earnings. Syrma’s shares, however, received a negative response, down 8% since Monday, after its proposed takeover of green energy firm K-Solare Energy fell through.

Analysts, as a result, have projected Keynes’s near-term growth to be uncertain.

“Even though the company’s order book of ₹8,000 crore remains, the question put forth by investors is that management should have been straightforward with investors, rather than projecting tall growth and failing to deliver it. At least in the first half of this fiscal, Kaynes is likely to struggle considerably,” said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at Elara Capital.

He added that with market uncertainties in place, “it may be difficult for Kaynes to immediately turn around the weak points of its balance sheet, such as the negative cash flow that it failed to turn around last fiscal”.

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About the Author Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's...Read More ✕ Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.



Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.



Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.



Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.