KBC Global Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.87% YOY

KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.87% & the loss increased by 14.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.61% and the loss increased by 177.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.92% q-o-q & decreased by 22.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 101.72% q-o-q & decreased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q1 which increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.

KBC Global has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, -15.61% return in last 6 months and -13.5% YTD return.

Currently the KBC Global has a market cap of ₹258.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3.05 & ₹1.57 respectively.

KBC Global Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.33 12.55 -25.61% 9.71 -3.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.55 -5.92% 0.66 -22.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -1.69% 0.03 -9.06% Total Operating Expense 23.14 19.39 +19.33% 21.45 +7.87% Operating Income -13.81 -6.84 -101.72% -11.74 -17.57% Net Income Before Taxes -15.41 -5.53 -178.67% -13.41 -14.88% Net Income -15.41 -5.55 -177.58% -13.42 -14.87% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 -0.05 -80% -0.16 +43.75%