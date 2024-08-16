Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KBC Global Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.87% YOY

KBC Global Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.87% YOY

Livemint

KBC Global Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.87% YoY & loss increased by 14.87% YoY

KBC Global Q1 Results Live

KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.87% & the loss increased by 14.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.61% and the loss increased by 177.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.92% q-o-q & decreased by 22.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 101.72% q-o-q & decreased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.09 for Q1 which increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.

KBC Global has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, -15.61% return in last 6 months and -13.5% YTD return.

Currently the KBC Global has a market cap of 258.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3.05 & 1.57 respectively.

KBC Global Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.3312.55-25.61%9.71-3.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.510.55-5.92%0.66-22.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03-1.69%0.03-9.06%
Total Operating Expense23.1419.39+19.33%21.45+7.87%
Operating Income-13.81-6.84-101.72%-11.74-17.57%
Net Income Before Taxes-15.41-5.53-178.67%-13.41-14.88%
Net Income-15.41-5.55-177.58%-13.42-14.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.05-80%-0.16+43.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-15.41Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.33Cr

