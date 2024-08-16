KBC Global Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.87% YOY

KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global Q1 Results Live : KBC Global declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.87% & the loss increased by 14.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.61% and the loss increased by 177.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.92% q-o-q & decreased by 22.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 101.72% q-o-q & decreased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q1 which increased by 43.75% Y-o-Y.
KBC Global has delivered -5.46% return in the last 1 week, -15.61% return in last 6 months and -13.5% YTD return.
Currently the KBC Global has a market cap of ₹258.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3.05 & ₹1.57 respectively.
KBC Global Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.33
|12.55
|-25.61%
|9.71
|-3.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.55
|-5.92%
|0.66
|-22.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|-1.69%
|0.03
|-9.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.14
|19.39
|+19.33%
|21.45
|+7.87%
|Operating Income
|-13.81
|-6.84
|-101.72%
|-11.74
|-17.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-15.41
|-5.53
|-178.67%
|-13.41
|-14.88%
|Net Income
|-15.41
|-5.55
|-177.58%
|-13.42
|-14.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-80%
|-0.16
|+43.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-15.41Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹9.33Cr
