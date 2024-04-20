Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 results : loss at 0.54Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.38% YoY

KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.54Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.38% YoY

Livemint

KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 74.38% YoY & loss at 0.54Cr

KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 Results Live

KCL Infra Projects announced their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024, with a significant decline in revenue by 74.38% compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a loss of 0.54cr in Q4 FY24, in contrast to a profit of 0.06cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 41.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.49% sequentially but decreased by 24.74% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 424.01% quarter-on-quarter and 706.29% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at -0.05, marking a decrease of 2587.56% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, KCL Infra Projects delivered -3.47% in the last week, -17.37% in the last 6 months, and -31.34% year-to-date.

As of now, KCL Infra Projects has a market capitalization of 51.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 3.6 & 1.63 respectively.

KCL Infra Projects Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.582.71-41.67%6.17-74.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.16+3.49%0.22-24.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02+2.15%0.02+13.37%
Total Operating Expense3.562.1+69.64%6.41-44.5%
Operating Income-1.980.61-424.01%-0.25-706.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.70.68-202.71%0.09-897.43%
Net Income-0.540.51-206.56%0.06-950.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.050.02-412.5%0-2587.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.