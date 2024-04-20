KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.54Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.38% YoY

KCL Infra Projects announced their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024, with a significant decline in revenue by 74.38% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a loss of ₹0.54cr in Q4 FY24, in contrast to a profit of ₹0.06cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 41.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.49% sequentially but decreased by 24.74% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 424.01% quarter-on-quarter and 706.29% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-0.05, marking a decrease of 2587.56% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of returns, KCL Infra Projects delivered -3.47% in the last week, -17.37% in the last 6 months, and -31.34% year-to-date.

As of now, KCL Infra Projects has a market capitalization of ₹51.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹3.6 & ₹1.63 respectively.

KCL Infra Projects Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.58 2.71 -41.67% 6.17 -74.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.16 +3.49% 0.22 -24.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 +2.15% 0.02 +13.37% Total Operating Expense 3.56 2.1 +69.64% 6.41 -44.5% Operating Income -1.98 0.61 -424.01% -0.25 -706.29% Net Income Before Taxes -0.7 0.68 -202.71% 0.09 -897.43% Net Income -0.54 0.51 -206.56% 0.06 -950.85% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.05 0.02 -412.5% 0 -2587.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.54Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!