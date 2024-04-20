KCL Infra Projects Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.54Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.38% YoY

KCL Infra Projects announced their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024, with a significant decline in revenue by 74.38% compared to the same period last year.
The company reported a loss of ₹0.54cr in Q4 FY24, in contrast to a profit of ₹0.06cr in the previous fiscal year for the same period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 41.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.49% sequentially but decreased by 24.74% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial decrease of 424.01% quarter-on-quarter and 706.29% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹-0.05, marking a decrease of 2587.56% year-on-year.
In terms of returns, KCL Infra Projects delivered -3.47% in the last week, -17.37% in the last 6 months, and -31.34% year-to-date.
As of now, KCL Infra Projects has a market capitalization of ₹51.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹3.6 & ₹1.63 respectively.
KCL Infra Projects Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.58
|2.71
|-41.67%
|6.17
|-74.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.16
|+3.49%
|0.22
|-24.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|+2.15%
|0.02
|+13.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.56
|2.1
|+69.64%
|6.41
|-44.5%
|Operating Income
|-1.98
|0.61
|-424.01%
|-0.25
|-706.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.7
|0.68
|-202.71%
|0.09
|-897.43%
|Net Income
|-0.54
|0.51
|-206.56%
|0.06
|-950.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-412.5%
|0
|-2587.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.58Cr
