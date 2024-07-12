Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.39% YOY

First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 7.48% but a significant increase in profit by 76.39% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 20.34% and an impressive 356.92% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 85.06% q-o-q but an increase of 10.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 181.58% q-o-q and 46.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 4.77, marking a significant 76.01% increase Y-o-Y.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp has shown strong returns, with 23.5% in the last 1 week, 50.97% in the last 6 months, and 53.31% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 617.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 54.5 & 24.25 respectively.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue88.6773.69+20.34%95.84-7.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.2922.05-85.06%2.98+10.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.823.04-73.18%0.74+10.54%
Total Operating Expense73.5768.32+7.68%85.52-13.97%
Operating Income15.15.36+181.58%10.31+46.42%
Net Income Before Taxes59.7816.35+265.69%33.95+76.08%
Net Income54.1211.84+356.92%30.68+76.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.770.53+799.81%2.71+76.01%
FAQs
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
