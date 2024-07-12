Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.39% YOY

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.48% YoY & profit increased by 76.39% YoY

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 7.48% but a significant increase in profit by 76.39% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 20.34% and an impressive 356.92% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 85.06% q-o-q but an increase of 10.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 181.58% q-o-q and 46.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹4.77, marking a significant 76.01% increase Y-o-Y.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp has shown strong returns, with 23.5% in the last 1 week, 50.97% in the last 6 months, and 53.31% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹617.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹54.5 & ₹24.25 respectively.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 88.67 73.69 +20.34% 95.84 -7.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.29 22.05 -85.06% 2.98 +10.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.82 3.04 -73.18% 0.74 +10.54% Total Operating Expense 73.57 68.32 +7.68% 85.52 -13.97% Operating Income 15.1 5.36 +181.58% 10.31 +46.42% Net Income Before Taxes 59.78 16.35 +265.69% 33.95 +76.08% Net Income 54.12 11.84 +356.92% 30.68 +76.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.77 0.53 +799.81% 2.71 +76.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹54.12Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹88.67Cr

