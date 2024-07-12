Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.39% YOY

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.39% YOY

Livemint

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.48% YoY & profit increased by 76.39% YoY

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 7.48% but a significant increase in profit by 76.39% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 20.34% and an impressive 356.92% increase in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 85.06% q-o-q but an increase of 10.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 181.58% q-o-q and 46.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 4.77, marking a significant 76.01% increase Y-o-Y.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp has shown strong returns, with 23.5% in the last 1 week, 50.97% in the last 6 months, and 53.31% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 617.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 54.5 & 24.25 respectively.

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue88.6773.69+20.34%95.84-7.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.2922.05-85.06%2.98+10.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.823.04-73.18%0.74+10.54%
Total Operating Expense73.5768.32+7.68%85.52-13.97%
Operating Income15.15.36+181.58%10.31+46.42%
Net Income Before Taxes59.7816.35+265.69%33.95+76.08%
Net Income54.1211.84+356.92%30.68+76.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.770.53+799.81%2.71+76.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹54.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹88.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.