Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 76.39% YOY

Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Q1 Results Live : Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 7.48% but a significant increase in profit by 76.39% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth in revenue by 20.34% and an impressive 356.92% increase in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 85.06% q-o-q but an increase of 10.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income also saw a positive trend, increasing by 181.58% q-o-q and 46.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹4.77, marking a significant 76.01% increase Y-o-Y.
Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp has shown strong returns, with 23.5% in the last 1 week, 50.97% in the last 6 months, and 53.31% YTD return.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹617.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹54.5 & ₹24.25 respectively.
Kcp Sugars & Industries Corp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|88.67
|73.69
|+20.34%
|95.84
|-7.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.29
|22.05
|-85.06%
|2.98
|+10.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.82
|3.04
|-73.18%
|0.74
|+10.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.57
|68.32
|+7.68%
|85.52
|-13.97%
|Operating Income
|15.1
|5.36
|+181.58%
|10.31
|+46.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.78
|16.35
|+265.69%
|33.95
|+76.08%
|Net Income
|54.12
|11.84
|+356.92%
|30.68
|+76.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.77
|0.53
|+799.81%
|2.71
|+76.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹54.12Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹88.67Cr
