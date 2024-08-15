KDDL Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.06% YoY

KDDL Q1 Results Live : KDDL Q1 Results Live: KDDL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit decreased significantly by 33.06% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.54%, while the profit saw a decline of 32.46%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.34% YoY, putting additional pressure on the company's margins.

The operating income for KDDL decreased by 17.51% QoQ and saw a YoY decline of 19.03%. The company attributed this decline to increased operational costs and market challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.78, which marks a decrease of 33.04% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates a significant impact on shareholder returns compared to the same period last year.

Despite the challenging quarter, KDDL has delivered a 4.49% return in the last week, a strong 35.32% return in the last 6 months, and a 23.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting investor confidence in the long-term potential of the company.

Currently, KDDL has a market capitalization of ₹4405.17 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹3620 and a 52-week low of ₹1741.55, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating positive sentiment from market analysts despite the recent decline in profit.

KDDL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 359.93 347.61 +3.54% 331.52 +8.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.74 46 +3.78% 46.65 +2.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.76 16.87 +11.2% 14.71 +27.53% Total Operating Expense 323.85 303.87 +6.58% 286.96 +12.86% Operating Income 36.08 43.74 -17.51% 44.56 -19.03% Net Income Before Taxes 39.35 46.97 -16.22% 43.96 -10.49% Net Income 17.27 25.57 -32.46% 25.8 -33.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.78 20.4 -32.45% 20.58 -33.04%