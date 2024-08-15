Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KDDL Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.06% YoY

KDDL Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.06% YoY

Livemint

KDDL Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.57% YoY & profit decreased by 33.06% YoY

KDDL Q1 Results Live

KDDL Q1 Results Live : KDDL Q1 Results Live: KDDL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit decreased significantly by 33.06% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.54%, while the profit saw a decline of 32.46%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.34% YoY, putting additional pressure on the company's margins.

The operating income for KDDL decreased by 17.51% QoQ and saw a YoY decline of 19.03%. The company attributed this decline to increased operational costs and market challenges.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 13.78, which marks a decrease of 33.04% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates a significant impact on shareholder returns compared to the same period last year.

Despite the challenging quarter, KDDL has delivered a 4.49% return in the last week, a strong 35.32% return in the last 6 months, and a 23.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting investor confidence in the long-term potential of the company.

Currently, KDDL has a market capitalization of 4405.17 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of 3620 and a 52-week low of 1741.55, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating positive sentiment from market analysts despite the recent decline in profit.

KDDL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue359.93347.61+3.54%331.52+8.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.7446+3.78%46.65+2.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.7616.87+11.2%14.71+27.53%
Total Operating Expense323.85303.87+6.58%286.96+12.86%
Operating Income36.0843.74-17.51%44.56-19.03%
Net Income Before Taxes39.3546.97-16.22%43.96-10.49%
Net Income17.2725.57-32.46%25.8-33.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.7820.4-32.45%20.58-33.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.27Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹359.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

