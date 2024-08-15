KDDL Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 33.06% YoY

KDDL Q1 Results Live : KDDL Q1 Results Live: KDDL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit decreased significantly by 33.06% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.54%, while the profit saw a decline of 32.46%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.34% YoY, putting additional pressure on the company's margins.
The operating income for KDDL decreased by 17.51% QoQ and saw a YoY decline of 19.03%. The company attributed this decline to increased operational costs and market challenges.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹13.78, which marks a decrease of 33.04% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates a significant impact on shareholder returns compared to the same period last year.
Despite the challenging quarter, KDDL has delivered a 4.49% return in the last week, a strong 35.32% return in the last 6 months, and a 23.65% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting investor confidence in the long-term potential of the company.
Currently, KDDL has a market capitalization of ₹4405.17 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹3620 and a 52-week low of ₹1741.55, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating positive sentiment from market analysts despite the recent decline in profit.
KDDL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|359.93
|347.61
|+3.54%
|331.52
|+8.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.74
|46
|+3.78%
|46.65
|+2.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.76
|16.87
|+11.2%
|14.71
|+27.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|323.85
|303.87
|+6.58%
|286.96
|+12.86%
|Operating Income
|36.08
|43.74
|-17.51%
|44.56
|-19.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.35
|46.97
|-16.22%
|43.96
|-10.49%
|Net Income
|17.27
|25.57
|-32.46%
|25.8
|-33.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.78
|20.4
|-32.45%
|20.58
|-33.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.27Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹359.93Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar