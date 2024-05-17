KDDL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 58.24% YOY

KDDL Q4 Results Live : KDDL, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline saw a significant increase of 16.17% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 58.24% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a decline of 6.61% and the profit decreased by 1.2%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a marginal decrease of 0.02% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 3.11% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 11.03% q-o-q, but showed a substantial increase of 52.45% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹20.4, reflecting a robust increase of 59.2% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, KDDL delivered a return of 6.88% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.62% in the last 6 months and -8.66% year-to-date.

Currently, KDDL commands a market capitalization of ₹3254.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3119.9 & ₹1032 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have shown confidence as out of 1 analyst, 1 has given a Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 remains to Buy.

KDDL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 347.61 372.2 -6.61% 299.24 +16.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46 46.01 -0.02% 44.61 +3.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.87 16.58 +1.75% 13.33 +26.51% Total Operating Expense 303.87 323.04 -5.93% 270.54 +12.32% Operating Income 43.74 49.16 -11.03% 28.69 +52.45% Net Income Before Taxes 46.97 50.37 -6.75% 29.82 +57.5% Net Income 25.57 25.88 -1.2% 16.16 +58.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.4 20.64 -1.16% 12.81 +59.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.57Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹347.61Cr

