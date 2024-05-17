Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KDDL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 58.24% YOY

Livemint

KDDL Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.17% YoY & profit increased by 58.24% YoY

KDDL Q4 Results Live

KDDL Q4 Results Live : KDDL, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline saw a significant increase of 16.17% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 58.24% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a decline of 6.61% and the profit decreased by 1.2%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a marginal decrease of 0.02% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 3.11% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 11.03% q-o-q, but showed a substantial increase of 52.45% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 20.4, reflecting a robust increase of 59.2% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, KDDL delivered a return of 6.88% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.62% in the last 6 months and -8.66% year-to-date.

Currently, KDDL commands a market capitalization of 3254.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3119.9 & 1032 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have shown confidence as out of 1 analyst, 1 has given a Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 remains to Buy.

KDDL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue347.61372.2-6.61%299.24+16.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4646.01-0.02%44.61+3.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.8716.58+1.75%13.33+26.51%
Total Operating Expense303.87323.04-5.93%270.54+12.32%
Operating Income43.7449.16-11.03%28.69+52.45%
Net Income Before Taxes46.9750.37-6.75%29.82+57.5%
Net Income25.5725.88-1.2%16.16+58.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.420.64-1.16%12.81+59.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.57Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹347.61Cr

