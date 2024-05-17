KDDL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 58.24% YOY

KDDL Q4 Results Live : KDDL, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline saw a significant increase of 16.17% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 58.24% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a decline of 6.61% and the profit decreased by 1.2%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a marginal decrease of 0.02% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 3.11% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income was down by 11.03% q-o-q, but showed a substantial increase of 52.45% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹20.4, reflecting a robust increase of 59.2% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, KDDL delivered a return of 6.88% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.62% in the last 6 months and -8.66% year-to-date.
Currently, KDDL commands a market capitalization of ₹3254.01 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3119.9 & ₹1032 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have shown confidence as out of 1 analyst, 1 has given a Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 remains to Buy.
KDDL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|347.61
|372.2
|-6.61%
|299.24
|+16.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46
|46.01
|-0.02%
|44.61
|+3.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.87
|16.58
|+1.75%
|13.33
|+26.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|303.87
|323.04
|-5.93%
|270.54
|+12.32%
|Operating Income
|43.74
|49.16
|-11.03%
|28.69
|+52.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.97
|50.37
|-6.75%
|29.82
|+57.5%
|Net Income
|25.57
|25.88
|-1.2%
|16.16
|+58.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.4
|20.64
|-1.16%
|12.81
|+59.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.57Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹347.61Cr
