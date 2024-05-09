Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KEC International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 110.27% YOY

KEC International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 110.27% YOY

Livemint

KEC International Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.58% YoY & profit increased by 110.27% YoY

KEC International Q4 Results Live

KEC International Q4 Results Live : KEC International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.58% & the profit increased by 110.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.13% and the profit increased by 56.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.01% q-o-q & increased by 1.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 31.13% q-o-q & increased by 40.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.9 for Q4 which increased by 110.2% Y-o-Y.

KEC International has delivered 1.21% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and 25.65% YTD return.

Currently the KEC International has a market cap of 19033.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 838.85 & 444 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

KEC International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6164.835006.72+23.13%5525.01+11.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total344.28362.43-5.01%340.77+1.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.2548.8-1.13%41.5+16.27%
Total Operating Expense5825.084747.63+22.69%5283.04+10.26%
Operating Income339.75259.09+31.13%241.97+40.41%
Net Income Before Taxes193.29120.72+60.11%85.87+125.1%
Net Income151.7596.87+56.65%72.17+110.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.93.77+56.5%2.81+110.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹151.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6164.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.