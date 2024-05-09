KEC International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 110.27% YOY

KEC International Q4 Results Live : KEC International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.58% & the profit increased by 110.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.13% and the profit increased by 56.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.01% q-o-q & increased by 1.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 31.13% q-o-q & increased by 40.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.9 for Q4 which increased by 110.2% Y-o-Y.

KEC International has delivered 1.21% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and 25.65% YTD return.

Currently the KEC International has a market cap of ₹19033.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹838.85 & ₹444 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

KEC International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6164.83 5006.72 +23.13% 5525.01 +11.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 344.28 362.43 -5.01% 340.77 +1.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.25 48.8 -1.13% 41.5 +16.27% Total Operating Expense 5825.08 4747.63 +22.69% 5283.04 +10.26% Operating Income 339.75 259.09 +31.13% 241.97 +40.41% Net Income Before Taxes 193.29 120.72 +60.11% 85.87 +125.1% Net Income 151.75 96.87 +56.65% 72.17 +110.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.9 3.77 +56.5% 2.81 +110.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹151.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6164.83Cr

