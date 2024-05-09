KEC International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 110.27% YOY

KEC International Q4 Results Live : KEC International declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.58% & the profit increased by 110.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.13% and the profit increased by 56.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.01% q-o-q & increased by 1.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 31.13% q-o-q & increased by 40.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.9 for Q4 which increased by 110.2% Y-o-Y.
KEC International has delivered 1.21% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and 25.65% YTD return.
Currently the KEC International has a market cap of ₹19033.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹838.85 & ₹444 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.
KEC International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6164.83
|5006.72
|+23.13%
|5525.01
|+11.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|344.28
|362.43
|-5.01%
|340.77
|+1.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.25
|48.8
|-1.13%
|41.5
|+16.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|5825.08
|4747.63
|+22.69%
|5283.04
|+10.26%
|Operating Income
|339.75
|259.09
|+31.13%
|241.97
|+40.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|193.29
|120.72
|+60.11%
|85.87
|+125.1%
|Net Income
|151.75
|96.87
|+56.65%
|72.17
|+110.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.9
|3.77
|+56.5%
|2.81
|+110.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹151.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6164.83Cr
