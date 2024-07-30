KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.78% YOY

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.59% & the profit increased by 23.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.16% and the profit decreased by 10.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.2% q-o-q & increased by 12.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.62 for Q1 which increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.
KEI Industries has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 35.56% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.
Currently, KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹39061.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5039.7 & ₹2223 respectively.
As of 30 Jul, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
KEI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2060.5
|2319.28
|-11.16%
|1782.57
|+15.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|73.14
|69.52
|+5.2%
|64.98
|+12.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.5
|15.76
|-1.65%
|14.66
|+5.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1861.44
|2090.68
|-10.96%
|1618.96
|+14.98%
|Operating Income
|199.06
|228.6
|-12.92%
|163.61
|+21.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|202.75
|227.24
|-10.78%
|163
|+24.39%
|Net Income
|150.25
|168.48
|-10.82%
|121.38
|+23.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.62
|18.67
|-10.98%
|13.43
|+23.75%
