KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.78% YOY

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.59% & the profit increased by 23.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.16% and the profit decreased by 10.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.2% q-o-q & increased by 12.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.62 for Q1 which increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 35.56% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹39061.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5039.7 & ₹2223 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2060.5 2319.28 -11.16% 1782.57 +15.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 73.14 69.52 +5.2% 64.98 +12.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.5 15.76 -1.65% 14.66 +5.79% Total Operating Expense 1861.44 2090.68 -10.96% 1618.96 +14.98% Operating Income 199.06 228.6 -12.92% 163.61 +21.67% Net Income Before Taxes 202.75 227.24 -10.78% 163 +24.39% Net Income 150.25 168.48 -10.82% 121.38 +23.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.62 18.67 -10.98% 13.43 +23.75%