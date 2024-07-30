Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.78% YOY

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.78% YOY

Livemint

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.59% YoY & profit increased by 23.78% YoY

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live

KEI Industries Q1 Results Live : KEI Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.59% & the profit increased by 23.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.16% and the profit decreased by 10.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.2% q-o-q & increased by 12.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.62 for Q1 which increased by 23.75% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered 5.03% return in the last 1 week, 35.56% return in the last 6 months and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, KEI Industries has a market cap of 39061.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5039.7 & 2223 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2060.52319.28-11.16%1782.57+15.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73.1469.52+5.2%64.98+12.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.515.76-1.65%14.66+5.79%
Total Operating Expense1861.442090.68-10.96%1618.96+14.98%
Operating Income199.06228.6-12.92%163.61+21.67%
Net Income Before Taxes202.75227.24-10.78%163+24.39%
Net Income150.25168.48-10.82%121.38+23.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6218.67-10.98%13.43+23.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150.25Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2060.5Cr

