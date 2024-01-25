KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.16% YOY

KEI Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.55% & the profit increased by 17.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 7.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.03% q-o-q & increased by 20.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered -1.58% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in last 6 months and -7.24% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹27201.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3418.85 & ₹1503 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2061.72 1946.58 +5.92% 1784.32 +15.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.45 66.2 +0.37% 59.49 +11.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.37 15.56 -1.21% 14.42 +6.64% Total Operating Expense 1860.18 1758.28 +5.8% 1616.56 +15.07% Operating Income 201.54 188.3 +7.03% 167.76 +20.14% Net Income Before Taxes 202.42 188.42 +7.43% 173.75 +16.5% Net Income 150.67 140.2 +7.47% 128.6 +17.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.67 15.51 +7.48% 14.23 +17.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2061.72Cr

