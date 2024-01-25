KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.16% YOY

KEI Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.55% & the profit increased by 17.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 7.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.03% q-o-q & increased by 20.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.
KEI Industries has delivered -1.58% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in last 6 months and -7.24% YTD return.
Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of ₹27201.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3418.85 & ₹1503 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
KEI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2061.72
|1946.58
|+5.92%
|1784.32
|+15.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.45
|66.2
|+0.37%
|59.49
|+11.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.37
|15.56
|-1.21%
|14.42
|+6.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|1860.18
|1758.28
|+5.8%
|1616.56
|+15.07%
|Operating Income
|201.54
|188.3
|+7.03%
|167.76
|+20.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|202.42
|188.42
|+7.43%
|173.75
|+16.5%
|Net Income
|150.67
|140.2
|+7.47%
|128.6
|+17.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.67
|15.51
|+7.48%
|14.23
|+17.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2061.72Cr
