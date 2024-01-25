Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.16% YOY

KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.16% YOY

Livemint

KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.55% YoY & profit increased by 17.16% YoY

KEI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

KEI Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.55% & the profit increased by 17.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 7.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.37% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.03% q-o-q & increased by 20.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.

KEI Industries has delivered -1.58% return in the last 1 week, 16.48% return in last 6 months and -7.24% YTD return.

Currently the KEI Industries has a market cap of 27201.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3418.85 & 1503 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

KEI Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2061.721946.58+5.92%1784.32+15.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.4566.2+0.37%59.49+11.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.3715.56-1.21%14.42+6.64%
Total Operating Expense1860.181758.28+5.8%1616.56+15.07%
Operating Income201.54188.3+7.03%167.76+20.14%
Net Income Before Taxes202.42188.42+7.43%173.75+16.5%
Net Income150.67140.2+7.47%128.6+17.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6715.51+7.48%14.23+17.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2061.72Cr

